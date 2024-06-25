The Best Place To Look For Costco Deals So You Can Shop Smarter

While Costco doesn't accept coupons on its bulk items, the warehouse retail chain does provide its members with other ways to save. For instance, shoppers are encouraged to explore Costco's so-called center court to access some of the best bargains in the store, as this section typically features plenty of deeply discounted goods. However, there's another way to access great deals without even leaving your home.

While the Costco online offers page doesn't appear to be currently active, those who've already downloaded the Costco app know it's a treasure trove of useful information. The app contains a section dedicated to online savings, which is updated monthly. These savings cover a variety of items, including grocery staples, electronics, home goods, furniture, and more.

Some sale items are exclusively available online, while others can be picked up at your preferred Costco location. If you do opt for delivery, it may be free of charge if you're fine with a bit of a wait. Shoppers can also search for savings using various filters, including price and customer reviews.