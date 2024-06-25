The Best Place To Look For Costco Deals So You Can Shop Smarter
While Costco doesn't accept coupons on its bulk items, the warehouse retail chain does provide its members with other ways to save. For instance, shoppers are encouraged to explore Costco's so-called center court to access some of the best bargains in the store, as this section typically features plenty of deeply discounted goods. However, there's another way to access great deals without even leaving your home.
While the Costco online offers page doesn't appear to be currently active, those who've already downloaded the Costco app know it's a treasure trove of useful information. The app contains a section dedicated to online savings, which is updated monthly. These savings cover a variety of items, including grocery staples, electronics, home goods, furniture, and more.
Some sale items are exclusively available online, while others can be picked up at your preferred Costco location. If you do opt for delivery, it may be free of charge if you're fine with a bit of a wait. Shoppers can also search for savings using various filters, including price and customer reviews.
Costco Direct can save you money on big purchases
Among the many Costco shopping tricks and tips for scoring the best deals, there's one strategy that not many shoppers know about. As you examine the online savings featured in the Costco app, you may notice some items with the caption "Qualifies for Costco Direct Savings." For those unaware, Costco Direct offers substantial savings on big items when a member purchases more than one. Additionally, the savings increase the more items you buy, which can reduce the original price exponentially.
For instance, purchasing two of Costco's LG stainless steel refrigerators will score you a savings of $100. However, if you purchase five or more refrigerators, you'll save $400. Direct Savings are also applicable to electronics, major appliances, furniture sets, and other high-value goods. As an online exclusive, any items combined with the Direct Savings deal will be delivered and cannot be picked up in-store. However, most deliveries arrive in under five business days.
Other ways for Costco members to save money
Costco's mobile app is constantly improving, which has resulted in a better experience and ample savings. However, shoppers can also find some nice offers and discounts when visiting the store. If you've ever noticed a Costco price tag marked with .97, that item has been discounted from its original price. Similarly, a price tag that ends with a .88 indicates that an item has been discounted by a manager, often due to it being returned by another customer.
You're probably familiar with Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, which is exclusive to the chain. Products bearing this label are often less expensive than their name-brand counterparts, which means they can help keep your grocery budget in check. Private label brands are almost always cheaper than name brands because they don't include costs for advertising and other fees. While less expensive, private label goods are typically comparable in quality to large companies and it's claimed that there are some big brands behind popular Kirkland Signature products.
Thankfully, smart shopping at Costco, both online and in-store, can result in some pretty substantial savings.