We Didn't Expect The Pizza From This Country To Rival Italy's

When you think of the best pizza in the world, the places that first come to mind are probably Italy and NYC. In fact, in the 2024 edition of a guide to the best pizzerias in the world put out by an Italian group of pizza experts, the top pizzeria was located in NYC (Una Pizza Napoletana), and tied for second were two pizzerias in Italy. Surprisingly to some, however, the third best pizzeria in the world was The Pizza Bar on 38th in Tokyo, a city that — until recently — was not known for pizza.

This rise in Tokyo's pizza movement started in the '90s, paralleling Japan's love of Itameshi (Italian) food, with Susumu Kakinuma at his shop Seirinkan. It's here the Tokyo-style of Neapolitan pizza was invented and where most of Tokyo's pizzaiolos studied.

The key to the style is an extra punch of salt on the dough, a softer, chewier crust with more char, and using local wood. One of the top practitioners of Tokyo pizza, Tsubasa Tamaki, the chef behind Pizza Studio Tamaki, tosses in a handful of Japanese cedar at the last minute to give a slight bitterness to the dough.