8 Types Of Negative Restaurant Reviews You Can Safely Ignore

Whether you're looking for the best fine dining in North America or an unassuming hole-in-the-wall restaurant, you'll likely think about checking the reviews online before you reserve a table. This can be a good way to assess a restaurant's quality, food, and service — but things aren't as simple as looking at an eatery's star rating and glancing over all the reviews. There are some types of negative reviews that you can ignore, and the inclusion of those irrelevant write-ups may skew the star rating.

Before you know which negative restaurant reviews to avoid, it's important to know what to actually look for. For starters, you should be looking to see if reviews are primarily positive or negative — a single bad experience doesn't make a restaurant bad. Do many reviewers mention the same thing, good or bad? If so, that's something worth taking note of. Also, keep in mind that recent reviews are more telling than reviews that are one or more years old. Consider if and how the restaurant replied to the comment, if appropriate. Did they respond thoughtfully, address the issue, and offer to assist in bringing closure to the problem? If so, that's a great indicator of their level of service and dedication to the customer base.

Even some of the best restaurants can pick up terrible reviews, so now that you have a general idea of what to look for when reading restaurant reviews, let's talk about which write-ups are safe to disregard. Here are eight types of negative restaurant reviews you can safely ignore next time you're looking for a new place to eat.