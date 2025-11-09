Dining Early At Texas Roadhouse? Consider This Before You Order

Texas Roadhouse is a popular enough steakhouse chain that you might consider trying to avoid the dinner crowds by eating a little early. While this is a valid option, there are a few things you should be aware of before rolling up to your local restaurant for an early dinner.

For one, don't arrive too early. Though locations vary, most Texas Roadhouses only open at 3 or 4 PM during the weekdays, reserving lunch for weekends only. Make sure to check your local restaurant for when it actually opens. Regardless of when they can first seat you, there are some things to know about the menu at this time.

The dinner menu is available at opening, though some special items that take a long time to cook, like the prime rib, may not be ready that early. Still, this is the best time to get a cheaper meal at Texas Roadhouse anyway because of the chain's Early Dine-In special, a select menu where every item only costs $12.99, depending on your location.