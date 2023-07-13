These Chain Restaurants Will Start Popping Up Everywhere

If drive down any street in America, you will likely pass by some of the more iconic fast food brands, like McDonald's, Burger King, Subway, and Starbucks. While it feels like some chains are on every block in town, others are just starting to grow, and are quickly expanding across the country. Depending on where you live, some of them might already be familiar, but for others, you may have never heard of them.

Fast-growing restaurant brands appear to be more prevalent now as the industry climbs its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept families at home instead of eating out. That new-found surge in business has helped many brands expand their horizons, growing their footprint across the United States. Some of this growth could disrupt the long-standing popular fast food restaurants, especially as consumers seek healthier options when they want to go out to eat. The following restaurant brands are growing quickly, and you may soon see some of them in your town if you haven't already.