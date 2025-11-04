Gordon Ramsay Co-Owns This Controversial Cookware Brand

HexClad cookware doesn't come cheap, but for a while, it seemed worth every penny. When Gordon Ramsay partnered with HexClad in 2021, the chef wasn't just lending his name. He became part of the brand's identity. Its sleek hexagon pattern and stainless-meets-nonstick design promised the best of both worlds, earning it a devoted following among home cooks and professionals alike. Ramsay praised the pans' versatility and performance, featuring them on "Next Level Chef," in his cookbook "Ramsay in 10," and even at his London cooking academy. By 2023, HexClad had reached "unicorn status" with a valuation over $1 billion, and Ramsay doubled down the next year, expanding his ownership through a $100 million deal with Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Entertainment. It was a clear sign he saw the brand as the future of premium cookware.

The cookware brand Ramsay swears by had officially become a billion-dollar powerhouse. But that confidence would soon be tested. In 2023, HexClad faced a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of falsely advertising its pans as "non-toxic" and "PFAS-free." Though Ramsay himself was not named in the case, the controversy cast new light on his prized partnership. It was a rare misstep for a cookware giant that had seemed untouchable — until its own marketing claims boiled over.