Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cookware Brand Doesn't Come Cheap
Cooking your favorite risotto Milanese or pasta with Bolognese sauce is all about technique and quality ingredients, but having good pots and pans can help with the process. There are plenty of brands out there to covet — All-Clad, Le Creuset, Cuisinart — but if you want to cook like Gordon Ramsay and use the type of cookware the celebrity chef uses, you will have to put down a pretty penny. Ramsay is a fan of Hexclad and a single Hexclad 10-inch frying pan could cost you almost $150.
What makes Hexclad pots and pans so special that the international restauranteur has dubbed them the "Rolls-Royce of pans?" This hybrid cookware brings all of the qualities of stainless steel, cast iron, and nonstick into one pot, making it both durable and every cook's dream. The maker uses a tri-ply construction that starts with a magnetic steel base that's layered with an aluminum core and is followed by a stainless steel surface. But what you will first notice about these pots and pans is the interior hexagon or honeycomb-looking pattern, and this is where the magic lies.
Other desirable features
The peaks of these hexagons are made of stainless steel while the valleys are a high-grade nonstick coating. This design gives you an even heat distribution and the assurance that your food isn't going to stick to the bottom of your pan. This makes for a perfect cooking situation when Gordon Ramsay wants to elevate his grilled cheese with onions. The cheese will evenly melt, the onions will be warm, and the bread will be perfectly toasty without being burnt.
Hexclad cookware has other benefits. It features handles with special "stay cool" technology so you don't have to worry about holding the handle as you stir and recoiling because it is too hot. It is also dishwasher safe, an added plus for those who don't enjoy handwashing pots and pans, and it's oven-safe so you can make that chocolate chip skillet cookie without any worries. While Ramsay's seal of approval goes a long way, he isn't the only celebrity who is a fan of Hexclad. Oprah Winfrey is a fan, as evidenced by the seven-piece set of this luxury brand making her 2019 "Favorite Things" list, as is Hailey Bieber and Cameron Diaz.