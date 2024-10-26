Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cookware Brand Doesn't Come Cheap

Cooking your favorite risotto Milanese or pasta with Bolognese sauce is all about technique and quality ingredients, but having good pots and pans can help with the process. There are plenty of brands out there to covet — All-Clad, Le Creuset, Cuisinart — but if you want to cook like Gordon Ramsay and use the type of cookware the celebrity chef uses, you will have to put down a pretty penny. Ramsay is a fan of Hexclad and a single Hexclad 10-inch frying pan could cost you almost $150.

What makes Hexclad pots and pans so special that the international restauranteur has dubbed them the "Rolls-Royce of pans?" This hybrid cookware brings all of the qualities of stainless steel, cast iron, and nonstick into one pot, making it both durable and every cook's dream. The maker uses a tri-ply construction that starts with a magnetic steel base that's layered with an aluminum core and is followed by a stainless steel surface. But what you will first notice about these pots and pans is the interior hexagon or honeycomb-looking pattern, and this is where the magic lies.