Pete Davidson Disses Gordon Ramsay In Hilarious HexClad Super Bowl Ad

Never thought you'd see comedian Pete Davidson and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey team up on a project? Think again. In case you missed it, the two mega-stars teamed up for a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hexclad — and it's pretty hilarious. Taking place in a futuristic Area 51 building, the ad starts with Ramsey and an agent discussing that they've touched base with a new alien lifeform and... they're foodies. Tasked with cooking for them, Ramsay is then shown all of the futuristic appliances Area 51 has to offer — among them, Hexclad pan. The very pans, Ramsay asserts, he uses in his own home.

The Area 51 employee explains to a baffled Ramsay that the pans were created using parts and technology from an alien UFO, which is responsible for Hexclad's durability. But before he can ask more questions about the pan, Ramsay turns around to meet the alien ambassador he has to cook for — and comes face-to-face with Staten Island native and Former "SNL" star Pete Davidson. Davidson explains to Ramsay that all famous people are aliens, to which Ramsay objects, "I'm not!" Here, Davidson makes the ultimate diss-tinction: "I meant like really famous people." Burn.