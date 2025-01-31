Pete Davidson Disses Gordon Ramsay In Hilarious HexClad Super Bowl Ad
Never thought you'd see comedian Pete Davidson and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey team up on a project? Think again. In case you missed it, the two mega-stars teamed up for a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hexclad — and it's pretty hilarious. Taking place in a futuristic Area 51 building, the ad starts with Ramsey and an agent discussing that they've touched base with a new alien lifeform and... they're foodies. Tasked with cooking for them, Ramsay is then shown all of the futuristic appliances Area 51 has to offer — among them, Hexclad pan. The very pans, Ramsay asserts, he uses in his own home.
The Area 51 employee explains to a baffled Ramsay that the pans were created using parts and technology from an alien UFO, which is responsible for Hexclad's durability. But before he can ask more questions about the pan, Ramsay turns around to meet the alien ambassador he has to cook for — and comes face-to-face with Staten Island native and Former "SNL" star Pete Davidson. Davidson explains to Ramsay that all famous people are aliens, to which Ramsay objects, "I'm not!" Here, Davidson makes the ultimate diss-tinction: "I meant like really famous people." Burn.
A collaboration for the ages
Now, Gordon Ramsey fans know that Hexclad is one of his all-time favorite brands. He once called them the "Rolls-Royce of pans," and as he notes in the ad, he even uses them for his eggs at home. So, his appearance comes as no surprise, but it's the unexpected inclusion of Davidson's signature humor (and the implication that the quirky and enigmatic comedian is actually an alien) that really makes the ad sing.
Between the idea that the Hexclad pans are leaked alien intelligence to the variety of alien creatures laughing as Davidson insults the typically quick-tempered chef, the video is hilarious and is sure to have fans buzzing about the collaboration. It might even lead to a few more sales of Hexclad pans. The bigger question though, is what can we do to get Pete Davidson as a special guest on one of Gordon Ramsay's shows? Or perhaps have Ramsay on "Saturday Night Live" next season doing a spoof of himself? Lorne, are you listening?