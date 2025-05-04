The Cookware Brand Gordon Ramsay Swears By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a cookware endorsement, who better to get one from than a multi-Michelin-starred chef renowned for his talent around the world? Gordon Ramsay has multiple international cooking shows, and if you're wondering how many restaurants he owns worldwide, there are at least 55, including bars and food stalls. Also known for having a volcanic temper, the chef is selective about his cookware, with HexClad being his favorite.
After nearly going bankrupt due to a lack of funding for a launch following its development, the HexClad brand was officially introduced in 2017 by Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray. It brought truly hybrid cookware to the market, starting with an in-store demonstration and deal with Costco. The unique hexagon pattern on the pots and pans is made with a combination of nonstick surface and stainless steel. This design and intriguing aesthetic caught Ramsay's eye in 2020, and ever since, he has been using the entire lineup at home and in the studio while filming shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Next Level Chef."
In 2021, Ramsay became an equity partner and the lead ambassador of HexClad, which he dubbed as making "the Rolls Royce of pans." He took that relationship further in 2024 with a $100 million investment into the brand through Studio Ramsay Global, his partnership with FOX Entertainment. Then in 2025, Gordon Ramsay was in a funny HexClad Super Bowl commercial with comedian Pete Davidson as part of his brand endorsement.
Why Gordon Ramsay loves HexClad so much
Aside from being a partial owner of HexClad, Gordon Ramsay's obsession with the brand — he owns every single piece, including the knives and bowls with vacuum-sealed lids — has everything to do with the technology put into them. In a statement on the brand's website, Ramsay says, "HexClad stands up to my demands at home and in the studio. Not only are they beautiful pans, but their hybrid technology cooks to absolute, utter perfection."
The chef isn't kidding when he says that HexClad cookware stands up to demand. In a YouTube video, Ramsay demonstrates it's safe to use metal utensils on the pans. The tools he uses — a metal flipper, a handheld mixer, and a pizza cutter — don't leave a scratch when he scrapes them across the inside because the patented hybrid design is so durable. The brand even makes one of the best woks, according to Daily Meal's 2023 ranking. On top of that, the cookware is easy to clean, oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, free of the chemical perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and dishwasher-safe.
Ramsay's favorite cookware brand doesn't come cheap, though. A small 7-inch HexClad hybrid nonstick frying pan costs around $100, while a HexClad hybrid nonstick fry pan set of 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pans with lids will set you back almost $400 — unless you can find them at a discount. And, let's not forget about the HexMill pepper grinder, which the chef touts as unique. It's usually priced at $129 and pairs with a salt grinder for the same price.