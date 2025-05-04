The Cookware Brand Gordon Ramsay Swears By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a cookware endorsement, who better to get one from than a multi-Michelin-starred chef renowned for his talent around the world? Gordon Ramsay has multiple international cooking shows, and if you're wondering how many restaurants he owns worldwide, there are at least 55, including bars and food stalls. Also known for having a volcanic temper, the chef is selective about his cookware, with HexClad being his favorite.

After nearly going bankrupt due to a lack of funding for a launch following its development, the HexClad brand was officially introduced in 2017 by Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray. It brought truly hybrid cookware to the market, starting with an in-store demonstration and deal with Costco. The unique hexagon pattern on the pots and pans is made with a combination of nonstick surface and stainless steel. This design and intriguing aesthetic caught Ramsay's eye in 2020, and ever since, he has been using the entire lineup at home and in the studio while filming shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Next Level Chef."

In 2021, Ramsay became an equity partner and the lead ambassador of HexClad, which he dubbed as making "the Rolls Royce of pans." He took that relationship further in 2024 with a $100 million investment into the brand through Studio Ramsay Global, his partnership with FOX Entertainment. Then in 2025, Gordon Ramsay was in a funny HexClad Super Bowl commercial with comedian Pete Davidson as part of his brand endorsement.

