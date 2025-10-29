This 90-Year-Old Ice Cream Chain Hopes To Make A Comeback Amidst Restaurant Closures

It's pretty incredible to think that there's an ice-cream chain that's been operating in the U.S. for so long that your grandparents and perhaps even their parents might have enjoyed a scoop or a double-dipped cone at one of its early locations. Sure, there's a place for instagrammable treats at the kind of independent ice cream shops that always have a line outside, but there's also a place for delicious, dependable ice cream parlors built on tradition and gaudy ice cream cake. And that's what Friendly's is.

Founded in 1935 in Springfield, Massachusetts, this ice cream chain, which also serves a full food menu, is an American institution that's been enjoyed by generations. At its height in the 1970s, the brand boasted over 800 locations all over the East Coast, where it was the first ice cream chain to sell pre-packaged pints in stores. Today, however, Friendly's is in trouble. There are roughly 100 locations remaining in the U.S., with 22 in the brand's home state of Massachusetts, but closures are ongoing.

Most recently, a store in Pembroke, MA, closed its doors for the last time after thirty-eight years of serving ice cream to the local community. But Friendly's isn't ready to give up yet! Speaking on this closure to MassLive, a spokesperson for the company said their team "We hope for a future return. Our vision includes expanding to new locations nationwide".