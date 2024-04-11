The Mysterious Origins Of The Classic Ice Cream Cake

For many of us, a piece of birthday cake isn't complete without a hefty dollop of ice cream beside it. The age-old cake and ice cream pairing is taken one step further with the beloved ice cream cake, which has been around longer than you might think. Like many old recipes that have evolved, it isn't easy to pinpoint the exact beginnings of this frozen dessert. Its origins are unclear, leaving it open for food historians to speculate what could have been the first version of an ice cream cake.

Many theories trace its origins as far back as the 1300s to a popular Rennaisance dessert called a trifle. But it wasn't until later that it began to take the shape of something that could be called an ice cream cake. A popular French ice cream dessert may have inspired modern ice cream cakes, but of course, this dessert has many forms, from baked cakes with ice cream on top to cakes made entirely of layers of ice cream. Still, it's clear the sweet treats eaten centuries ago are not the unique ice cream cakes as we know them today.