Skip Fresh Cherries And Buy Them Frozen Every Time (Here's Why)

Cherry season is an incredible time of year, especially if you live in one of the big cherry-growing states like Michigan or Washington. If you purchase a bag of in-season cherries, make sure you follow our guide to keep those cherries fresh. One of our top tips is freezing your cherries. So what if we told you that you could skip this step and skip waiting for the right season if you purchased your cherries frozen to begin with? Frozen food can have a bad rap, and we're here to tell you that you should definitely buy some of your fruit frozen!

Unlike most fresh fruits, frozen fruit is picked at peak ripeness, so they are just as good for you, if not better. They are then flash-frozen to preserve those nutrients and that incredible flavor. Using frozen cherries instead of ice in your smoothie gives you all the same fiber, Vitamin C, potassium, copper, polyphenols, and more. And, to top it off, they're often cheaper.