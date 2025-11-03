Skip Fresh Cherries And Buy Them Frozen Every Time (Here's Why)
Cherry season is an incredible time of year, especially if you live in one of the big cherry-growing states like Michigan or Washington. If you purchase a bag of in-season cherries, make sure you follow our guide to keep those cherries fresh. One of our top tips is freezing your cherries. So what if we told you that you could skip this step and skip waiting for the right season if you purchased your cherries frozen to begin with? Frozen food can have a bad rap, and we're here to tell you that you should definitely buy some of your fruit frozen!
Unlike most fresh fruits, frozen fruit is picked at peak ripeness, so they are just as good for you, if not better. They are then flash-frozen to preserve those nutrients and that incredible flavor. Using frozen cherries instead of ice in your smoothie gives you all the same fiber, Vitamin C, potassium, copper, polyphenols, and more. And, to top it off, they're often cheaper.
What to do with frozen cherries
Frozen cherries have an extra advantage of coming home with you without their pits, perfect to use in a pie, smoothie, or bowl of yogurt without any extra work. As the cherry thaws some of its juice is released, making it a great way to add a little extra sweetness to yogurt, oatmeal, or a protein chia pudding.
The one weakness of frozen cherries is when they are thawed they will be mushy due to their cells breaking down, making them less appealing as a simple snack. Unthawed , they can be a tasty snack, though. Many people enjoy them as a low calorie treat straight out of the freezer.
This mushiness, however, makes them great for pies and sauces. There's a reason we recommend you check out the frozen aisle when you are shopping to make a cherry pie. Don't worry, if you're making a pie with frozen cherries, let the oven do the defrosting as it cooks. Using frozen cherries makes this cherry sauce recipe for your ice cream sundaes even easier.