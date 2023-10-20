For The Best Cherry Pie Filling, Is It Better To Use Canned Or Frozen Fruit?

Whatever the occasion, serving a homemade cherry pie is sure to be a crowd pleaser. A 2022 survey done by Instacart analyzed the most popular pies in the United States, and determined that it was the number one pick, with 11 midwestern states claiming the tart dessert as their absolute favorite. Cherry pie is a fairly easy dessert to throw together: Besides your favorite pie crust recipe, you don't need much more than a some sugar, some vanilla extract, and of course, cherries. But choosing the right cherries for your pie can be more complicated than you'd think. Canned cherry pie filling is an easy option that requires very little additional ingredients, but is it really the tastiest option? Would it be more beneficial to sacrifice a little time and use frozen cherries, adding a fresher element to your cherry pie?

While ultimately it is up to personal taste and preferred baking process, many pie lovers would agree that when you have the opportunity to use real, undoctored fruit, do it — even if that fruit comes from the freezer section. Canned filling may be a time saver, but what you save in time, you may end up sacrificing in flavor, texture, and nutrition.