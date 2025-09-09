Give Chia Pudding A Protein Boost With This Plant-Based Milk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chia pudding is an easy breakfast to prepare the day before. For those who don't have time in the morning to even make a bowl of cereal, grabbing a Mason jar of the pudding is a fast way to have something to start your day during your commute or when you arrive at work. Although, if you're making your chia breakfast with oat or almond milk, you're leaving some added protein on the table. If you make your chia pudding with soy milk, you'll significantly amp up your morning protein intake!

Soy milk typically has around 7 to 9 grams of protein per serving. Compare that to almond, which has 2 grams, and oat which typically has 4 grams. If you're worried that soy milk may be bad for you, don't be! Soy milk has shaken its bad reputation, and in fact, the phytoestrogens in plants like soy have been found to have many benefits including protecting you from some cancers. If you're worried about fillers like xanthan gum or guar gum, which only negatively affect you if you are allergic, there are many options available that are free of additives.