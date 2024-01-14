12 Ways To Upgrade Corn Dogs

Foods don't get more American than the classic corn dog. This state fair staple, consisting of a hot dog that's been covered in a corn batter and then deep-fried, has been filling bellies since the mid-20th century, when it was allegedly invented by hot dog stand owners George and Vera Boyington. (The corn dog's origin is surprisingly mysterious, though, so it may have been around before then.) Corn dogs are beloved for their sheer simplicity, as well as the ease with which they can be eaten. Instead of having to worry about your hands getting grubby while you contend with a hot dog bun and loads of wet toppings, you munch the snack straight off a stick, minimizing mess and maximizing pleasure.

That's not to say that corn dogs don't have downsides. In their base form, they can be a little boring, with the neutral-tasting corn batter sometimes lacking flavor. While their stick-based serving style is convenient, it can also limit the amount of toppings you can use. If you're thinking that this all means that your corn dogs are destined to be bland, though, don't despair. There are dozens of genius ways to elevate your corn dogs quickly and easily, and we've included our favorites right here.