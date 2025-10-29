This Grocery Chain's $36 Thanksgiving Feast Gives Aldi A Run For Its Money

For many American households, Thanksgiving is one of the biggest meals of the year, both in importance and sheer size. Feeding a crowd of people can get pretty costly, which is why discount grocery chains offer the ingredients for a basic meal at such a low price. Aldi is selling ingredients for a 10-person meal for $40 total, but another store is doing the same for less.

Beginning November 5, Lidl's U.S. stores will sell all the ingredients for a 10-person Thanksgiving meal for less than $36, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. Lidl's upcoming deal includes everything you need to make a whole turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. All this comes in at just under $3.60 per person, which may just make this the most affordable holiday feast on the market.

By contrast, Aldi's $40 deal covers all the same make-it-yourself essentials, plus cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole. Each dish has its fans, and taste is subjective, but for what it's worth, these are two commonly disliked Thanksgiving sides. Price, however, isn't subjective: Aldi's meal deal is over $0.40 more per head than Lidl's.