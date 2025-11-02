Costco Kirkland Buys That Will Take Your Morning Coffee To The Next Level

Not all honey is created equal — in fact, there are as many types of honey as there are flowering plants and honey bees to feed on their nectar. Honey may be used more commonly to sweeten tea, but it's also a delicious addition to coffee, adding more depth and dimension than the usual spoonful of sugar. Any type of honey will do, and how well it works in your cup of joe depends largely on your personal preference. Costco offers several Kirkland Signature honey options, but for the money, it's hard to beat the brand's wildflower honey.

A 5-pound jug of this pasteurized honey costs the same as much smaller amounts of other varieties at the store, and while it may not have as intense a flavor as a raw nectar, that can be a benefit if you're using it in your morning coffee. After all, you don't want to completely overpower your beverage, which other types of honey can do. This mellow honey still has plenty of flavor and will soften the harsh edges of a bitter brew without completely compromising its essential coffee-ness. The smart thing about buying honey in bulk at Costco is that it doesn't spoil, so you can stock up to your heart's content.