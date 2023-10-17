What Exactly Is Butter Coffee And What Does It Taste Like?

Adding butter to your morning coffee might sound unusual at first — and the thought of doing so for your health even more so. However, a growing number of people are doing just that. Butter coffee, which is indeed, as its name suggests, coffee with butter melted into it, has become wildly popular amongst followers of the high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet. Many have claimed it helps them stay full and energized for longer than a typical breakfast. It can also eliminate the jitters and ultimate crashes that usually come with regular caffeine consumption. Plus, we love to put other dairy products in our coffee, so why not butter?

In recent years, butter coffee has become an increasingly common menu at American cafes, particularly those that cater to young, health-conscious customers. The health claims that have been made about it are a point of controversy, as there is little in the way of scientific research to back them up. Similar beverages have played an essential role in the folk medicine of multiple cultures worldwide. Plus, not everybody who drinks butter coffee does so for the purpose of keto or some other health regimen; some people enjoy it simply for its distinct taste and texture. Easy enough for anyone to make at home, this morning brew could be just the weekday breakfast you need.