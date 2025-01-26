Costco Shoppers Have A Big Issue With Its Maple Syrup Jugs
Even Costco, home of the $1.50 hot dog, the cheap and filling rotisserie chicken, and loyal employees, is fallible. While Costco's popularity is skyrocketing, people are finding legitimate gripes with products. Most recently, customers have called out the design of the store's maple syrup jugs. Don't get us wrong, Costco's jugs of maple syrup are an incredible deal, but the packaging does leave something to be desired.
The issue with the maple syrup is that it often runs down the outside of the bottle, leading to a sticky mess and crusty lid. In reply to a r/Costco Reddit thread titled "Great syrup – worst cap design in history," one commenter sarcastically asks, "What? You don't like not being able to close it because the syrup has crystallized around the rim or because it simply broke off?"
In response to a common solution, to clean the top after each use, many suggest this shouldn't be necessary. The issue appears to be caused by a misalignment of the lid and the bottle's spout, causing the sticky syrup to dribble down the side of the bottle.
Some solutions to your maple syrup woes
While many customers have a bone to pick with Costco's maple syrup bottle, others suggest there's an easy fix. One Reddit commenter notes, "The caps are aligned when the tamper seal is installed, when you remove the seal it creates an extra space and allowed [sic] the cap to twist past the point you want it. When removing the tamper seal use a sharp knife and run it around the inside of the bottle opening, leaving the rim of the seal intact and your cap should line up properly!"
Not everyone takes issue with Costco's maple syrup bottle, however. Several noted that they've never experienced leaky or crystallized syrup, and believe it must be a user error as opposed to a product issue. Others pointed out that a wipe-down with a paper towel only takes a second. Ultimately, Costco's marketing team might be aware of its problem, as shown by their apparent solution. The Costco website image of the syrup being poured conveniently leaves the cap off entirely.
If your maple syrup woes are less about the lid and instead the fact that a single liter just isn't enough, you can always take a trip up to a Costco in Canada and purchase a 55-gallon drum of maple syrup instead! If you go through that much syrup, you probably have your own dispenser anyway.