Costco Shoppers Have A Big Issue With Its Maple Syrup Jugs

Even Costco, home of the $1.50 hot dog, the cheap and filling rotisserie chicken, and loyal employees, is fallible. While Costco's popularity is skyrocketing, people are finding legitimate gripes with products. Most recently, customers have called out the design of the store's maple syrup jugs. Don't get us wrong, Costco's jugs of maple syrup are an incredible deal, but the packaging does leave something to be desired.

The issue with the maple syrup is that it often runs down the outside of the bottle, leading to a sticky mess and crusty lid. In reply to a r/Costco Reddit thread titled "Great syrup – worst cap design in history," one commenter sarcastically asks, "What? You don't like not being able to close it because the syrup has crystallized around the rim or because it simply broke off?"

In response to a common solution, to clean the top after each use, many suggest this shouldn't be necessary. The issue appears to be caused by a misalignment of the lid and the bottle's spout, causing the sticky syrup to dribble down the side of the bottle.