The Wegmans Chicken Health Alert That Will Make You Shudder Just Thinking About It

In terms of convenience and variety, going to a grocery store and picking out whatever foods you want to eat certainly beats hunting, gathering, and subsistence farming. This is embodied in, among other products, frozen chicken nuggets. These bags of breaded, fully cooked meats are a hallmark of the modern food industry, but sometimes mass production leaves unintended artifacts behind in the food.

Back in January 2025, the grocery chain Wegmans faced this issue when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert about its 46-ounce bags of Wegmans Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Nuggets. Multiple customers reported finding bone fragments in their supposedly boneless chicken.

While it's nice to know that real chicken goes in the nuggets, unexpected bone fragments pose a choking hazard, especially with children. Since all bags were sold by the time the problem was discovered, consumers were alerted but technically no recall was ever issued. If you're worried about your own freezer, the best by date for affected bags was August 26, so they should have been disposed of by now.