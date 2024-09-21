14 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods is one of the biggest food producers in the game. The company is behind several of the largest processed meat brands out there, from Hillshire Farm to Jimmy Dean. Let's be real, though: When you think of Tyson Foods, you probably think of its chicken products. Sold under the Tyson brand name, its frozen chicken nuggets, patties, and tenders are in pretty much every supermarket across the land — but the company hasn't always been free of controversy. Aside from personnel dramas like its CFO being arrested for a bizarre drunken break-in, a disproportionately large amount of its chicken products have had to be recalled over the years due to hazards and quality concerns.

Somewhat curiously, Tyson Foods' recalls have often been issued because of one key issue: Foreign materials like plastic, rubber, and metal. Tyson Foods isn't alone in this problem, with a review published in Heliyon noting that a tenth of all food recalls in the past decade have been due to foreign objects. However, it definitely seems to have a particular issue with keeping untoward items out of its food, as well as preventing them from becoming contaminated with potential bacteria. Are you prepared to be gently disturbed by the items that have ended up in its chicken nuggets? If you are, come take a look at the company's biggest missteps.