The Strange Fast Food Fish Sandwich That Didn't Make It Past The 1990s

The world of fast food is always changing, and we are constantly remembering old menu classics that were discontinued in the 70s and those forgotten from the 90s. But some foods are more intriguing than others, and one of those is Burger King's fish sandwich, the Whaler. Despite jokes from those who ate it as children, the sandwich contained neither whale nor grizzled old mariners with a taste for blubber and a knack for harpoon-throwing. Rather, it was BK's answer to McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. This sandwich was the first non-burger main on McDonald's menu and was aimed at Catholic fast-food lovers that didn't eat meat on Fridays during Lent. Because of this, sales were impressively high.

Understandably, Burger King wanted in. They launched the Whaler as a franchise item in the 60s, and it was a national offering by the mid-70s, advertising the breaded fish filet sandwich with tartar sauce as a hearty meal. At various times in its first few years, it was served on a sub-style bun (as the Long Fish), as well as on a Whopper bun. The changing bread was presumably an attempt to differentiate the product from the Filet-O-Fish, which was a minnow compared to this whale of a sandwich. The Whaler soon became a core menu item and is remembered fondly by many. "In the 80s I would wake up craving one, drive 10 miles for one. Whaler with extra cheese," said one fan on Reddit.