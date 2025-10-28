This Celebrity Chef Has Been With Food Network Since The Beginning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love Food Network, you know that it has signed dozens of chefs and hosts since it launched in 1993. Many of them have become fan favorites, but over time, some Food Network stars have faded from the spotlight. For instance, Emeril Lagasse is one beloved celebrity chef you don't hear from much anymore. On the flip side, Bobby Flay has worked with the cable network since practically the beginning and remains a prominent face.

Flay graduated from the International Culinary Center in New York City in 1984, and in 1993, he became the winner of the James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Chef of the Year award. The following year, he made his first television appearance on "Iron Chef America" for Food Network. He earned the nickname "Iron Chef Flay" after frequently appearing on the show as a contestant.

By 1996, he started hosting "Grillin' & Chillin'," and he became known as a grill master by the time "Boy Meets Grill with Bobby Flay" and "BBQ with Bobby Flay" were launched in 2003 and 2004, respectively. He started hosting "Throwdown! with Bobby Flay" in 2008, and then his grilling reputation continued with the launch of "Grill It! with Bobby Flay" in 2008 and "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction" in 2011. Other shows that Flay has starred in include "Beat Bobby Flay," "The Flay List," and "Bobby's Triple Threat" — all of which are still running at the time of writing.