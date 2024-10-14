23 Best Cookbooks On Amazon Perfect For Gifting This Holiday Season

It's not always easy finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones each holiday season — you want to pick out something that they'll use and also something that will take them by surprise. Well, if you need to find a gift for the foodie in your life — especially one who loves trying out new recipes at home — then you can't go wrong with a cookbook.

There are several reasons why cookbooks make for such a great gift. Firstly, sometimes you want to try something new but aren't sure what you're in the mood for — with a cookbook, you can easily browse new and interesting recipes without having to type anything into a search bar. Secondly, a home cook can write on the pages, making notes about recipes or writing down memories associated with the dish. Finally, cookbooks serve an aesthetic purpose as well as a practical one — they look great on a bookcase or a counter.

If and when you need to make that cookbook gift purchase, this gift roundup makes things much easier for you. From a book on one-pan meals to another on dough-based recipes, we've put together the best cookbooks that you can easily buy right from Amazon, but make sure to note that prices are subject to change.