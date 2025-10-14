The Beloved Celebrity Chef You Don't Hear From Much Anymore

Since Julia Child pioneered the presence of chefs on television and became the first celebrity chef in the United States in the 1960s, many other chefs have been in the spotlight and earned star status. One of them grew into fame in the 1990s but has become one of the Food Network stars who faded from the spotlight: Emeril Lagasse.

With a passion for food since he was a youngster, Lagasse completed a culinary program and honed his skills abroad and in domestic fine restaurants in the late 1970s and '80s. His talents were noticed while working as the head chef at Commander's Palace in New Orleans, and his first television appearances occurred in segments on "Great Chefs," which aired on the Great Chefs Television. Lagasse decided to open his first and flagship restaurant — Emeril's Restaurant — in the Warehouse District of New Orleans in 1990 after studying and working in fine restaurants.

Not long after, the first of his 19 cookbooks was published, and he joined the Food Network, where he hosted over 2,000 shows. Lagasse started saying his "BAM!" catchphrase on "The Essence of Emeril" to keep the film crew awake after eating so much, and quickly became known for his energetic personality. In 1997, "Emeril Live" was launched and became the highest-rated show on the Food Network. Lagasse even appeared on "Good Morning America," "Top Chef," the "Rachael Ray" show, and many others, as well as opened more restaurants under The Emeril Group and created several product lines. After the Food Network canceled "Emeril Live" in 2007, though, viewers started hearing less and less from this lively chef.