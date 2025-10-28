The Worst Chain Restaurant Meatloaf Is A Texture Nightmare

Few dishes capture the spirit of comfort quite like meatloaf. It's a meal that promises warmth, nostalgia, and a little taste of home — especially at a restaurant based on those very ideas. That's why this Daily Meal ranking might sting for Cracker Barrel fans. We reviewed 11 chain-restaurant meatloaves, weighing everything from texture and taste to portion size, based on reviews shared across TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit. Cracker Barrel's take on the dish came in last place.

On paper, it sounds like comfort perfected: a loaf made with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with two sides and a choice of biscuits or corn muffins. But the execution tells a different story. But in our review, texture was the biggest letdown — one review on YouTube even likened it to raw ground meat. Combined with an underwhelming flavor, that description sealed its fate at the bottom of our list.

While a few diners still defend it for its nostalgia factor, many agree it's far from the simple meatloaf recipes that inspired it. Between the inconsistent texture and uninspired flavor, it's easy to see why Cracker Barrel's version ended up at the bottom of our ranking — and why longtime fans are starting to wonder what happened to a dish that once defined comfort food.