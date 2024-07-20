The Ultimate Ranking Of Chain Restaurant Meatloaf

When done well, meatloaf is one of America's most classic comfort foods. When done poorly, however, it is an ordeal to eat. This is because meatloaf has a tendency to become a dry, dense brick if prepared improperly. As a result, the quality of meatloaves sold in the nation's chain restaurants varies enormously. In this article, we highlight the entire range, revealing which chain restaurant meatloaves are worth eating and, just as importantly, which are best avoided.

While often viewed as a dated food, meatloaf has been a consistent feature on chain restaurant menus throughout the 21st century. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, it is a dish that, by its nature, is cheap to make and easy to adapt. Secondly, it is an extremely familiar dish which many people feel nostalgic for. Finally, it is a comforting dish — the type of food people often want to order when visiting chain restaurants.

We scoured the web for customer reviews to base the following ranking on. These include reviews uploaded to several different sites such as YouTube and Reddit. Full details of our methodology can be found at the end of the article. Until then, let's see which chain restaurant meatloaves are worth the space on your plate.