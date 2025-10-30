9 Breakfast Egg Bites, Ranked Worst To Best
While I love an iconic American diner or a hole-in-the-wall breakfast joint, more often than not, I am trying to eat easy, healthy meals. Some days, I have the time to cook myself breakfast, but on the mornings my schedule is packed, I need something on the go that isn't going to put me in a food coma or leave me unfulfilled. For this exact meal need, I've turned to breakfast egg bites. These little cups are perfect on the go, they taste great, and they are protein packed. The best part? There is an array of brands and flavors to choose from at your local stores.
For this taste test, I grabbed nine packages of egg bites -– frozen and refrigerated –- to see if any of these easy, on-the-go cups are worth the buy. Overall, there are a lot of killer options on this list. See which one you should try first!
9. Veggies Made Great
There always seems to be at least one product on every ranking that just isn't my thing. In this case, it was the spinach egg white frittatas from Veggies Made Great. This may be one of the healthiest frozen food brands, but there was nothing great about this egg bite.
While I'll acknowledge the health benefits here, with only 70 calories per egg bite and 5 grams of protein, those factors do nothing to help with flavor. All I tasted was broccoli — nothing else. And since these were frozen then microwaved, that broccoli had a watery taste that I couldn't shake. The egg was also too firm; it wasn't light and fluffy like most of the other brands.
Overall, I spit this one out — for real. It was a big nope with a big ick factor. I'd rather just eat broccoli for breakfast at this rate.
8. 365 Whole Foods Market
Next on the lower end of the list is the Whole Foods 365 brand. I tried its uncured bacon and cheddar cheese flavored egg bites that offered up 10 grams of protein with 130 calories in one bite. Not bad when it comes to hitting protein targets, but what about taste?
Overall, the texture was off on this one. The bottom had a hard crust, and the egg bite itself wasn't light or fluffy. While I enjoyed the bacon, that's the only flavor I could taste here. That smokiness overtook the cheese in every way. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it wasn't a balanced bite.
While I do appreciate the protein count, 365 wasn't a winner. The flavors weren't bad, but they weren't great either. Keep reading for some better options that will help you hit your protein targets and sate your palate.
7. Jimmy Dean
I love a good Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich, so I was excited to try the brand's egg bites. For this taste test, I chose the pork sausage and three cheese option, featuring mozzarella, cheddar, and gouda. Eac of these bad boys offers up 8 grams of protein with 135 calories.
Overall, I was pretty disappointed with this solid breakfast brand. The bottom of the bites was hard and chewy, and the only real flavor I got was from the pork sausage. While that flavor was delicious, I didn't taste much else. This was a double disappointment, as I really wanted to taste that solid trio of cheese. You get a little cheddar on the backend of the bite, but nothing else.
Unfortunately, I'm not reaching for Jimmy Dean when it comes to egg bites. I'll take one of its breakfast sammies any day. When it comes a healthier grab-and-go meal, though, I'm reaching for my top three on this list. Keep reading.
6. Sous Vide
Next up was Sous Vide, a seemingly fancy version of a frozen egg bite claiming to be "The Original" on the box. For this option, I grabbed the egg white, tomato, and spinach flavor. This one featured 6 grams of protein with 85 calories in one egg bite, which is pretty good for this list.
So far, these were the fluffiest of the bunch, offering a whipped, light mouthfeel. You can actually taste the tomato in the forefront, with light spinach on the back. This is the flavor balance I was seeking. What I really loved was the addition of the cottage cheese because it made them so silky and creamy. However, that ingredient addition also made this option really greasy, which was a big turn off. After sitting on the plate for a few minutes, they were a soggy mess. With that in mind, these get a "good, not great" ranking.
5. Applegate
I have slammed the Applegate brand a few times in the past when it came to certain products, but in this case, its breakfast bites were pretty good! I grabbed the egg, uncured bacon, and cheese frittata flavor to try, and I was honestly surprised. One bite features 130 calories and 9 grams of protein.
These were the most balanced thus far when it came to texture and taste. They offered a firm egg cup that cooked well, nice bacon notes without being overpowering or salty, and a light cheese finish. There was no weird aftertaste or negative mouthfeel to be found. I especially liked the calorie-to-protein ratio paired with a bite that was flavorful.
Why didn't this brand place higher? There are better options out there. However, I can safely say Applegate's frittata bites are worth a try if you like the brand.
4. Incredifulls
Breaking into the top four was the Incredifulls brand, offering up an egg and cheese breakfast cup that tasted nothing like breakfast. Be that as it may, these were so yummy, featuring egg and cheese in what tastes like a mix of pizza dough and puff pastry. I didn't really taste the egg or the everything seasoning, but the cheese flavor was solid, and the dough was delicious.
Would I ever eat these for breakfast? Probably not, especially since one breakfast bite is 170 calories with only 8 grams of protein. That calorie count is way too high for a simple treat like this with little nutritional value to be had.
What I can say is that these breakfast cups taste great, and while they aren't necessarily healthy, they are unlike any of the other options on this list. Now I want to try the pizza option, too!
3. Starbucks
I didn't know you could buy Starbucks egg bites at Costco, but you learn something new every day. I grabbed the Italian Sausage option with spicy sausage, tomato, cage free eggs, and cheese. These bites offer 120 calories per egg bite with 7 grams of protein.
While Starbucks placed third, its egg bites weren't perfect. They didn't cook evenly, so some parts of the bottom and sides were a little chewy. What I did like was the herbaceous notes from the sausage and the light, clean-tasting cheese. I could absolutely eat these again. They tasted great without being heavy or greasy. For the nutrition factors and cooking ease, this is a solid breakfast option.
Even if these cooked up perfectly, there is no way Starbucks could break into the top two. These egg bites are good, but the first- and second-place winners are years above the rest. Let's find out the must-tries on this list!
2. Kirkland
Over the last few years, I have grown to become a huge Costco fan. When it comes to egg bites, Kirkland's Sous Vide option did not disappoint. I grabbed the egg white with cheese trio and roasted red pepper. One egg bite is only 80 calories with 6 grams of protein. To me, this is a great ratio for the price and taste. What I adored here even more than the taste was the fact the bites come individually wrapped! It's the little things, especially when you are meal prepping for the week.
Regarding taste, these looked and tasted healthy in the best ways. You get that light pepper flavor with balanced cheese notes, and there were no issues with the texture. They cooked up light, fluffy, and tasty with no grease.
Costco, you have my business. This one is a clear winner, and I've already gone back to the store to get more!
1. Trader Joe's
Blowing away the rest of the competition is none other than Trader Joe's. Are we really surprised? While the store offers a few flavors, I chose the cheddar cheese and uncured bacon egg bites. Featuring 120 calories, 8 grams of protein, and the perfect balance of flavors, these really were the best!
The egg bites were light and fluffy; I wanted to eat way more than two. The taste was the real winner. The bacon wasn't overpowering. It was delicious with a little fatty flavor that really pushed these over the edge to first place. I also loved how the cheddar was aged and added a salty component that complemented the bacon.
Nothing else on the list came close to this flavor profile, and it shows. I can't recommend Trader Joe's egg bites enough! My only point of contention: the price. From a value standpoint, I am going with Kirkland. When it comes to taste, it's TJs for the win.
How I ranked the best and worst egg bites
For this taste test, I drove all over Maine to find an array of frozen and refrigerated egg bites to try. From Costco to Target, I found nine options that featured differing flavors and styles. I cooked every brand as instructed, most in the microwave and one in the oven. My main focus was on the balance of texture and flavor, but flavor usually won me over. While I did note nutritional information, it did not play a part in the overall placements.