9 Breakfast Egg Bites, Ranked Worst To Best

While I love an iconic American diner or a hole-in-the-wall breakfast joint, more often than not, I am trying to eat easy, healthy meals. Some days, I have the time to cook myself breakfast, but on the mornings my schedule is packed, I need something on the go that isn't going to put me in a food coma or leave me unfulfilled. For this exact meal need, I've turned to breakfast egg bites. These little cups are perfect on the go, they taste great, and they are protein packed. The best part? There is an array of brands and flavors to choose from at your local stores.

For this taste test, I grabbed nine packages of egg bites -– frozen and refrigerated –- to see if any of these easy, on-the-go cups are worth the buy. Overall, there are a lot of killer options on this list. See which one you should try first!