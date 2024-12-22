The Brand Behind Costco's Sous Vide Egg Bites

Sous vide cooking is the technique of placing food in a vacuum sealed bag and immersing it in circulating water, cooking it at a relatively lower temperature (compared to most other cooking methods) over a longer period of time. It results in a more consistent cook, and is easy to "set and forget." When it comes to eggs, it can result in a perfect, custard-like texture, and makes it easier to avoid overcooking the eggs. It's a unique way to make eggs and is especially good at making the ever-elusive perfect poached egg.

The downside of sous vide at home is that it's another specialized piece of equipment to buy — something called an immersion circulator. Luckily Costco's precooked sous vide egg bites only require an air fryer, microwave, or toaster oven to reheat and enjoy. Sous vide is the ideal precooking method for a quick service restaurant like Starbucks to be able to reheat and serve eggs.

Copycat Starbucks' egg bites have popped up all over recipe websites and the retail scene. Trader Joe's and Aldi created their own versions. The texture, nutritional value, delicious eggy taste, and portability make the snack a hit, but everyone was chasing Starbucks' initial success. The secret was in Starbucks' technique — sous vide. And not only sous vide, sous vide eggs that were developed by the masters at Cuisine Solutions.