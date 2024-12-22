The Brand Behind Costco's Sous Vide Egg Bites
Since Starbucks released its egg bites in 2017 the protein rich treats have become increasingly popular as a quick and easy breakfast or snack. Many have tried to replicate the original hit version at home so people rejoiced when Starbucks' egg bites were finally available on Costco shelves. Costco since came out with its own store brand egg bite. Recently the company let the world know who makes its Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites, and it's none other than the same company making them for Starbucks: Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
Cuisine Solutions' chief scientist, Dr. Bruno Goussault, is considered a sous vide pioneer, responsible for modern sous vide technology. He first developed it as a way to cook roast beef in 1971. The method was popularized by fine dining chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud in the early 2000s. Now Cuisine Solutions brings the method to major restaurant chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, to travel businesses like KLM and Amtrak, hotels such as Marriott and Hilton, and more. It's no wonder companies on such large scales use sous vide technology with its ability to consistently deliver quality food at a high volume.
Why are Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites so good?
Sous vide cooking is the technique of placing food in a vacuum sealed bag and immersing it in circulating water, cooking it at a relatively lower temperature (compared to most other cooking methods) over a longer period of time. It results in a more consistent cook, and is easy to "set and forget." When it comes to eggs, it can result in a perfect, custard-like texture, and makes it easier to avoid overcooking the eggs. It's a unique way to make eggs and is especially good at making the ever-elusive perfect poached egg.
The downside of sous vide at home is that it's another specialized piece of equipment to buy — something called an immersion circulator. Luckily Costco's precooked sous vide egg bites only require an air fryer, microwave, or toaster oven to reheat and enjoy. Sous vide is the ideal precooking method for a quick service restaurant like Starbucks to be able to reheat and serve eggs.
Copycat Starbucks' egg bites have popped up all over recipe websites and the retail scene. Trader Joe's and Aldi created their own versions. The texture, nutritional value, delicious eggy taste, and portability make the snack a hit, but everyone was chasing Starbucks' initial success. The secret was in Starbucks' technique — sous vide. And not only sous vide, sous vide eggs that were developed by the masters at Cuisine Solutions.