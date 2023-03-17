Starbucks Egg Bites Are (Finally) Hitting Costco's Shelves

Starbucks first added sous vide egg bites to its menu back in 2017. The coffee chain had two original egg bite flavor options: applewood smoked bacon, gruyere, and Monterey Jack cheeses; or egg whites, cottage cheese, Monterey Jack, spinach, and red pepper. The chain has since added a kale and mushroom variety to the menu. These bite-sized breakfast items allow fans to kick the morning off with a little dose of extra energy alongside their coffee.

Though you can achieve a Starbucks copycat sous vide egg bite at home, they might not always be convenient to make during a busy morning. However, stopping at Starbucks everyday can add some extra time to your commute — and the costs can add up quickly.

Fortunately, Starbucks has now teamed up with Costco to sell ready-to-heat egg bites in stores, allowing fans to grab a quick, protein-packed bite for a fraction of the cost.