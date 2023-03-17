Starbucks Egg Bites Are (Finally) Hitting Costco's Shelves
Starbucks first added sous vide egg bites to its menu back in 2017. The coffee chain had two original egg bite flavor options: applewood smoked bacon, gruyere, and Monterey Jack cheeses; or egg whites, cottage cheese, Monterey Jack, spinach, and red pepper. The chain has since added a kale and mushroom variety to the menu. These bite-sized breakfast items allow fans to kick the morning off with a little dose of extra energy alongside their coffee.
Though you can achieve a Starbucks copycat sous vide egg bite at home, they might not always be convenient to make during a busy morning. However, stopping at Starbucks everyday can add some extra time to your commute — and the costs can add up quickly.
Fortunately, Starbucks has now teamed up with Costco to sell ready-to-heat egg bites in stores, allowing fans to grab a quick, protein-packed bite for a fraction of the cost.
Fans can now enjoy Starbucks' egg bites at home
Instagram user @costco_doesitagain shared a photo from their local Costco, showcasing boxes of Starbucks-branded sous vide egg bites. The only flavor on display in the photo was the bacon and gruyere — a flavor also sold in Starbucks stores. Despite the sole flavor available, many commenters were excited about the new product, tagging friends or family members to alert them. One person even wrote, "This will actually get me to visit my insanely chaotic Costco."
Though the original poster didn't note how many egg bites come in each box, some commenters theorized that it could be 10 egg bites per box. Starbucks sells the egg bites as a pack of two in its cafes, meaning each box of 10 would contain five servings. A 21-ounce box will cost for $14.79, according to the Instagram photo.
One commenter on the Instagram post shared that the egg bites had only been spotted at East Coast Costco locations but will hopefully be available nationwide.