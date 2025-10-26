The Color Scheme You Need For A Retro-Style Kitchen (Thanks Joanna Gaines)

Thinking about updating your kitchen and need some inspiration? Well, look no further than Joanna Gaines from "Fixer Upper." The renovation queen is bringing back a color palette that may seem retro but is oh-so au courant. Gaines revealed in an Instagram post that, "The kitchen is one of my favorite spaces in the Fixer Upper Lakehouse!" What makes it so warm and inviting is the mix of sage green mini subway tiles, warm beige flooring, neutral-color marbled countertops, and the chocolate brown cabinetry that looks so rich you can't help but want to open them.

Gaines' design philosophy is grounded in how you want your home to look and feel, focusing on combining the practical (what needs to be in the room) with what is meaningful (items you cherish). The kitchen is a place of connection and often the focal point for many people. It's your space — make it your own. For Gaines, the kitchen begins with warm and neutral beige colors that allow natural light to take center stage and brings a sage green color that results in a sense of calm and serenity. Gaines meal preps veggies in the kitchen, mixes up her crowd-pleasing chili with a side of Fritos, and gathers there to break bread and engage in conversation.