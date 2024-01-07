What Makes Joanna Gaines' Chili A Huge Crowd-Pleaser

Chili generally tends to be a crowd-pleaser. There's just something inherently comforting about a steaming bowl of meat, beans, and spices that makes it a reliable favorite. Many styles of chili exist, all with different flavor combinations. But while each is delicious in its own way, the kind that interior designer and TV personality Joanna Gaines makes is next-level satisfying, due to how it transforms both the taste and texture of the dish.

Gaines' chili recipe, originally shared in the first volume of her "Magnolia Table Cookbook," starts off like plenty of other chili recipes. It's made with ground beef, canned tomatoes and chiles, and southwestern-style beans, and is topped with shredded cheese and served with cornbread. In addition to these common ingredients, however, the cookbook author also incorporates chips — Fritos, to be exact. This has the effect of both introducing an extra hint of saltiness and adding a crunch factor. It's no wonder Gaines described the topping as "a revelation" in her book.