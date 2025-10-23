You Can Order Matcha At McDonald's, But Only In One Country (It's Not The US)

When you hear that McDonald's is starting to serve matcha, it would be safe to assume the matcha-crazed U.S. or the matcha-rich Japan has the first location to carry it. Not so! Thanks to a prank, Maccas — which is what Australians call McDonald's — is now serving matcha lattes in Australia. They're available as iced strawberry matcha lattes, iced matcha lattes, or hot matcha lattes.

The hot tea on the Macca matcha starts with a video that went viral in August of 2024 on TikTok of three women pretending to try the "new strawberry iced matcha latte." The video shows them ordering the drink (but cutting away before they get a response, presumably of "sorry, what?"), then tasting it to rave reviews. The comment section is full of responses like "WHAT MACCAS HOW DID YOU ORDER THIS" and "**runs to maccas**."

Word spread that McDonald's had matcha lattes, and people started ordering them. "I asked for one in Torquay yesterday and they looked at me so confused, so mortifying," a person commented on the original video. Then, in May of 2025, it happened for real, but only at select locations. The trial run was a success, and it's now available throughout Australia. Whether or not it makes its way to the U.S. might be up to the American TikTok pranksters.