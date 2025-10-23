You Can Order Matcha At McDonald's, But Only In One Country (It's Not The US)
When you hear that McDonald's is starting to serve matcha, it would be safe to assume the matcha-crazed U.S. or the matcha-rich Japan has the first location to carry it. Not so! Thanks to a prank, Maccas — which is what Australians call McDonald's — is now serving matcha lattes in Australia. They're available as iced strawberry matcha lattes, iced matcha lattes, or hot matcha lattes.
The hot tea on the Macca matcha starts with a video that went viral in August of 2024 on TikTok of three women pretending to try the "new strawberry iced matcha latte." The video shows them ordering the drink (but cutting away before they get a response, presumably of "sorry, what?"), then tasting it to rave reviews. The comment section is full of responses like "WHAT MACCAS HOW DID YOU ORDER THIS" and "**runs to maccas**."
Word spread that McDonald's had matcha lattes, and people started ordering them. "I asked for one in Torquay yesterday and they looked at me so confused, so mortifying," a person commented on the original video. Then, in May of 2025, it happened for real, but only at select locations. The trial run was a success, and it's now available throughout Australia. Whether or not it makes its way to the U.S. might be up to the American TikTok pranksters.
Other Macca's items you can't find in the U.S.
Matcha lattes aren't the only thing our McDonald's locations lacks in the U.S. You can travel the whole world searching for McDonalds menu items we only wished we had here. It starts with breakfast, or "brekkie" as they call it in Australia. The Brekkie McWrap may sound similar to the Sausage Burrito available here, but they take it a step further by adding a whole hash brown into the tortilla. Here, you can only add a McDonald's hash brown yourself. If you have a big day ahead of you, you can start your day instead with the Big Brekkie Burger. It's a burger with cheese, BBQ sauce, an egg, hash brown, and bacon. In the U.S. you can't even ask the chain for a burger until breakfast is over.
In Australia, you can find Chicken McWings, chicken sandwiches with Frank's RedHot sauce, and a chicken sandwich with cheese. Plus, you can find big, beefy Angus burgers with a special seasoning you can use on fries, according to a viral TikTok hack. It sounds like McDonald's fans have their work cut out for them the next time they journey down under!