20 International McDonald's Items We Really Wish Were In The US

Have you ever visited a McDonald's in another country? You'll notice the classics like Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and fries, but other menu items might stand out — because not all McDonald's offer the same foods. And while the U.S. menu seems stacked, the grass is always greener.

McDonald's has over 38,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, making them a well-established global brand. So if you're traveling to Asia, Africa, Europe, or beyond, pop into a local Mickey D's and check out the competition. You'll find international menu items that bring a unique flavor to the table and are inspired by the cultures they come from.

It seems only natural that bulgogi would make its way into Korean McDonald's. And Panzerotti feels like the perfect addition to the Italian branches. So if you want to develop some serious food FOMO, keep reading. From breakfasts and burgers to desserts and sides, we've scoured the globe and found 20 international McDonald's items we really wish were in the U.S.