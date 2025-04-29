The McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Hack That Combines 2 Menu Favorites

Sometimes you're simply craving a greasy and delicious fast food breakfast from McDonald's — but, after awhile, you may get tired of the same options. If you relate to this, then you need to try this easy hack that combines two McDonald's menu favorites: Add a hash brown to any breakfast sandwich.

Many would agree that a McDonald's breakfast isn't complete without a hash brown on the side, but by inserting the hash brown directly into the sandwich, the entire meal becomes easier to eat on the go. The savory potato addition will give your breakfast sandwich an ultra satisfying crunch that will take the meal to the next level. You can even pull from the list of McDonald's ordering hacks that you need to know and order the hash brown "well done" to get it extra crispy.

While it's unlikely that you'll be able to get a McDonald's employee to assemble the hack, it couldn't be simpler to do on your own. Order your favorite breakfast sandwich, along with a hash brown side — or, you can opt for the "make it a meal" option, which means that the breakfast sandwich comes with a hash brown and a small drink (or another size for a price increase). Once you have the order, pop that hash brown into the middle of the sandwich and enjoy the crunchier, upgraded version of the sandwich that is now a more convenient all-in-one, handheld breakfast.

