The McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Hack That Combines 2 Menu Favorites
Sometimes you're simply craving a greasy and delicious fast food breakfast from McDonald's — but, after awhile, you may get tired of the same options. If you relate to this, then you need to try this easy hack that combines two McDonald's menu favorites: Add a hash brown to any breakfast sandwich.
Many would agree that a McDonald's breakfast isn't complete without a hash brown on the side, but by inserting the hash brown directly into the sandwich, the entire meal becomes easier to eat on the go. The savory potato addition will give your breakfast sandwich an ultra satisfying crunch that will take the meal to the next level. You can even pull from the list of McDonald's ordering hacks that you need to know and order the hash brown "well done" to get it extra crispy.
While it's unlikely that you'll be able to get a McDonald's employee to assemble the hack, it couldn't be simpler to do on your own. Order your favorite breakfast sandwich, along with a hash brown side — or, you can opt for the "make it a meal" option, which means that the breakfast sandwich comes with a hash brown and a small drink (or another size for a price increase). Once you have the order, pop that hash brown into the middle of the sandwich and enjoy the crunchier, upgraded version of the sandwich that is now a more convenient all-in-one, handheld breakfast.
How to customize the hash brown breakfast sandwich
There are a few interesting ways to customize the hash brown-infused breakfast sandwich, beyond just making the hash brown extra crispy. If you love sauce on everything, order a side of your favorite McDonald's sauce to add to the hash brown breakfast sandwich. If you love to add a spicy kick to your breakfast sandwich, then spicy buffalo sauce is a great option. Or, maybe you love a sweet-savory combination — in this case, try adding a side of honey or one of the McDonald's jam options (available in strawberry and grape) to your order.
There's also a whole list of breakfast sandwich hacks that you'll wish you knew sooner — and one of these genius tricks is that you can customize the egg if you don't want the square folded eggs that come on some of the breakfast sandwiches. For anyone unfamiliar, the folded eggs are actually pre-cooked and reheated from frozen, as confirmed on the McDonald's website. However, the round egg found on the Egg McMuffin is freshly cracked into an egg ring and cooked on site — so swap out the folded egg for a round egg for a fresher sandwich.
After considering these customizations, all that's left to do is decide which breakfast sandwich to add the hash brown to first. When we ranked 10 McDonald's breakfast items, the sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle took the top spot, so you may want to start there. Plus, for those sweet and savory lovers, the sweet syrup is built right in.