The McDonald's Fry Seasoning That You'll Only Find In Australia
McDonald's french fries are arguably some of the best in the fast food world, and there is no doubt that they are iconic. After all, even the standard smartphone emoji closely resembles the red and yellow boxed spuds. Many customers find the savory flavor of these salty fries hard to beat, but one self-described former McDonald's employee on TikTok has declared that there is a way to make them even better — using McDonald's Angus seasoning. The good news is that this hack is straightforward and doesn't seem to cost any extra. The bad news is you likely have to visit a McDonald's in Australia to taste the combo.
McDonald's, known Down Under as Macca's, features an Angus Burger on its menu, and the seasoning used for this hack can only be found where that burger is offered. A few other McDonald's across the world, like those in Jeddah, Hong Kong, and Oman, serve Angus burgers, but it is unclear if the burgers include this special seasoning. McDonald's has locations across 118 countries, so be sure to check your local menu. The Angus burger has appeared elsewhere, including the U.S. (where it was discontinued in 2013) and Canada (where it made its debut in 2015 and lasted five years).
How to order Macca's fries with Angus seasoning
Most McDonald's burgers served around the world are seasoned simply with just salt and pepper, with any additional flavor typically coming from signature sauces and toppings. If you do find yourself in Australia, you can try asking for Angus seasoning to be added to your fries at locations where the Angus Burger is served. However, keep in mind that while some people have had success with this hack, others have encountered resistance. Additionally, the seasoning cannot be added via the app or other digital ordering systems; it must be requested in person at the drive-thru or front counter.
For the best experience, ask for the seasoning to be shaken onto your hot fries. The former Macca's employee claims it's better than salt, but it's unclear whether she suggests adding salt in addition to the Angus seasoning, so be cautious in case the umami blast is overwhelming. The Angus seasoning includes salt, maltodextrin, various spices, dextrose, vegetable powders, yeast extract, sugar, Worcestershire sauce powder, a milk-based flavoring, and spice extract.
Other McDonald's fries to try around the world
Will this fry hack blow your mind? Maybe. But if you can't get to Australia, it's good to note that McDonald's fries in America — which have way more ingredients than you probably realize — are already different from Australian fries. In America, McDonald's caused a fries scandal after adding "natural beef flavor," which is not used in some countries, like Australia. The beef flavoring was added when the chain began cooking the fries in vegetable oil instead of beef tallow to add back the beloved umami flavor. If you want to experience the Angus-spiced fries, try taking the fries home and using a grilling spice rub that has similar ingredients. Look for one that has garlic powder, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce powder, and a touch of sugar.
Many international McDonald's locations have way better menus, with items that you can't get in the U.S., so if you're traveling around the world, check out the local franchise to see what unique versions of its famous fries the chain serves. In the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden you can get special McShaker fries with various seasoning blends added. McDonald's locations in Norway have sweet potato fries. And the restaurants in Canada carry cheese curd and gravy-topped poutine fries. For Angus-seasoned fries, though, it appears to be Macca's or bust.