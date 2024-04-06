The McDonald's Fry Seasoning That You'll Only Find In Australia

McDonald's french fries are arguably some of the best in the fast food world, and there is no doubt that they are iconic. After all, even the standard smartphone emoji closely resembles the red and yellow boxed spuds. Many customers find the savory flavor of these salty fries hard to beat, but one self-described former McDonald's employee on TikTok has declared that there is a way to make them even better — using McDonald's Angus seasoning. The good news is that this hack is straightforward and doesn't seem to cost any extra. The bad news is you likely have to visit a McDonald's in Australia to taste the combo.

McDonald's, known Down Under as Macca's, features an Angus Burger on its menu, and the seasoning used for this hack can only be found where that burger is offered. A few other McDonald's across the world, like those in Jeddah, Hong Kong, and Oman, serve Angus burgers, but it is unclear if the burgers include this special seasoning. McDonald's has locations across 118 countries, so be sure to check your local menu. The Angus burger has appeared elsewhere, including the U.S. (where it was discontinued in 2013) and Canada (where it made its debut in 2015 and lasted five years).