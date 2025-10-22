Costco's New Bakery Item Is A New Orleans Classic
A plussed-up New Orleans classic has been spotted in the bakeries of some U.S. Costco's, and we couldn't be more excited to try it. The new mini beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut have been available at Costcos in Canada and the U.K. and have finally made their way to us. 22 of the small, bready balls of fried fluff and chocolate cost $9.99.
The treats look nearly identical to the hazelnut cream donuts previously sold in Canada, only with added powdered sugar. In fact, calling them beignets is a bit of a stretch, as the New Orlean's version of the French pastry is traditionally a square shaped, deep fried, airy, yeasty dough most often with no filling. You can find delicious variations of the treat in restaurants all over the Crescent City. These look to be slightly denser and round. However, considering beignets were originally sold as donuts, it's understandable. Whether you want to call it a donut or a beignet, fried dough, sugar, and chocolate is always a delicious combination.
What people are saying about these new mini beignets
People who have tried these chocolate hazelnut-filled beignets are fans! On Instagram a commenter reported back with, "Had them. Hard to stop eating them."
On Reddit, those who have had the chance to try them also like them. One commenter described them as "Light and pillowy with basically Nutella inside." Other posters on Reddit reported that Costcos in countries like Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, and Canada have been selling these for a while already. They all loved them. In fact, this treat was on our list of international Costco bakery items we wish we had over here, and now we finally do! If you have really wanted to try these for a while, now's your chance.