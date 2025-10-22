Costco's New Bakery Item Is A New Orleans Classic

People who have tried these chocolate hazelnut-filled beignets are fans! On Instagram a commenter reported back with, "Had them. Hard to stop eating them."

On Reddit, those who have had the chance to try them also like them. One commenter described them as "Light and pillowy with basically Nutella inside." Other posters on Reddit reported that Costcos in countries like Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, and Canada have been selling these for a while already. They all loved them. In fact, this treat was on our list of international Costco bakery items we wish we had over here, and now we finally do! If you have really wanted to try these for a while, now's your chance.