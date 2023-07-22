11 International Costco Bakery Items We Wish We Had In The US
A trip to Costco wouldn't be complete without taking a stroll down the bakery aisle. From bagels and baguettes to croissants and cookies, Costco's bakery section is stacked — and people seem pretty pleased with the options. In a Mashed survey of the best grocery store bakeries, Costco was crowned the winner with nearly a third of all votes.
Costco stores in the U.S. have some tried and true staples, like chewy chocolate chip cookies and larger-than-average muffins. But occasionally, the company rolls out new pastries to tantalize our tastebuds. Costco even releases seasonal mini-cakes baked in-store — as one Reddit user reported, "Red Velvet is around Valentine's Day, carrot a bit before Easter, and last winter we had snickerdoodle cinnamon."
We love Costco's variety and can't get enough of the store's pastries — and it seems we're not alone. The U.S. Sun reported that global Costco bakery sales increased 16% in 2022, with CEO Craig Jelinek stating, "This was actually the biggest growth, in terms of bakery sales, over the last five years."
As Costco's bakery department continues to grow, we're curious what's around the corner. But as it turns out, impatient Costco consumers don't need to wait at all ... they just need to hop on a plane. International Costco bakeries carry breads and pastries you won't find in the States, and many will have you drooling with envy. So if you're wondering what you're missing out on, keep reading. We'll review 11 international Costco bakery items we wish we had in the U.S.
1. Belgian Waffles (Korea)
Koreans have a serious soft spot for waffles. In Korea, these sweet treats are sold in marketplaces and popular chains like Waffle Khan. Truthfully, you'd be hard-pressed to visit Seoul without stumbling upon a waffle shop or two. And according to one Reddit thread, the waffle craze has also hit Korean Costcos. These Kirkland waffles resemble classic Belgian waffles, with thick, round pieces and plenty of deep pockets. They're sold plain, which might be ideal, seeing how those pockets make the perfect vessels for goodies of all kinds.
If you take a page from Korean culinary books, there are limitless ways to jazz them up. Korean toppings include everything from copious amounts of whipped cream to sweetened red bean paste. Ice cream and jam also frequently appear on waffles. But truthfully, the sky's the limit.
With eight waffles per package, you won't be in short supply. You could save yourself some morning cooking or enjoy an afternoon treat ... if you were in Korea, of course. American Costco bakeries have yet to include these store-made waffles. You'll still find mass-produced and individually wrapped variations, although customers didn't have very positive things to say about some of these Costco waffles. The Costco Buys account on Instagram described the store's Strawberry Belgian Waffles as "obscenely sweet" and apparently "[they don't] taste like anything but sugar and stale bread." The flavor doesn't sound ideal, making us wish Costco's store-made version would make its way Stateside soon.
2. Strawberry Trifle (Korea)
The Instagram account @costcobuyskorea highlights all the Costco items from the Land of Morning Calm. So if you want some serious food FOMO, peruse away. We know we sure have, and one bakery treat caught our eye: the Strawberry Trifle. One follower replied, "Looks so yummy!" and we couldn't agree more.
From its packaging, you can see bountiful halved strawberries bordered by a generous portion of whipped cream. We can only imagine what's beneath that delectable surface. We suspect the traditional layers of cake, cream, and fresh fruit. Trifles are also sometimes called "Tipsy Parsons" because the sponge cake is often soaked in liquor. Overall, it's the fresh sweet cake we crave, particularly in summer. It also makes a festive Fourth of July dessert.
The word trifle also means something of little importance, and this chosen name might be a nod to how easy this cake is to make. But what's even easier than making a strawberry trifle? Buying one from Costco (if you live in Korea, of course). Unfortunately, they have yet to appear in U.S. Costcos. One TikToker did spot a Strawberry and Cream Cake in Costco. Still, it lacks the mound of fresh strawberries that initially piqued our interest.
3. Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Beignets (United Kingdom)
The Instagram account @costcofans posts all the best Costco U.K. finds, including Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Beignets. One shopper in the comments wrote, "I can confirm they are possibly the softest and most comforting food ever [love face emoji] 10/10." Another follower dramatically added, "Oh heck no ... now I've gotta add 'Find flights to all countries in Europe with Costcos' to my bucket list?"
If you're not already sold, watching a TikTok of Costco U.K.'s beignets might push you over the edge. In the video, the soft, fried balls resemble donut holes more than they do large beignets. On the outside, they're a bit crispy and have a powdered sugar coating. The inside is described as "nice and fluffy." And when the TikToker breaks it apart and says, "Look at that chocolate oozing," it immediately activates our Pavlovian response. We love chocolate on its own, but this hazelnut chocolate spread looks like it could rival Nutella.
A Costcuisine blogger did find Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Donuts in a Canadian Costco. While it's a bit closer, it's still out of reach for most of us Stateside. However, on Instagram, a similar product called French Mini Beignets was found in the frozen food aisle of a Californian Costco. But judging by the comments, the frozen beignets are hard to come by. And if we're being honest, frozen baked goods just don't compare to fresh ones.
4. Fresh Cream Mini Victoria Sponge Cakes (United Kingdom)
Rumor has it Queen Victoria was an avid fan of afternoon tea — and all the treats that accompanied it. And according to Grants Bakery in the U.K., Victoria sponge cake was named in honor of the Queen and her sweet tooth. This British cake consists of two buttery sponge cakes, with a thick layer of rich jam and whipped cream sandwiched between them. Finally, the cakes are dusted with powdered sugar and decorated with a dollop of cream and a strawberry sliver.
If you're visiting a U.K. Costco, you can stock your tea tray with Mini Victoria Sponge Cakes. A TikTok video posted by official_usmanxs shows that British Costco sells these mini cakes in packages of six. The TikToker says, "[You'll] get powdered sugar everywhere ... ]but] the cake itself has been cooked very well. It's airy. It's fluffy ... slightly sweet but not overly sweet." They describe the density as not being too heavy nor too dry but striking the perfect balance — or, in British speak, "bang on in the middle."
Although it's a traditional British dessert, Reddit users have spotted these mini cakes at Costco in Iceland, so they're not exclusive to the U.K. While they might be served at room temperature, if they ever made their way to the States, we'd imagine they'd sell like hotcakes.
5. Art Deco Petit Fours (United Kingdom)
The United Kingdom's Costco stores are not in short supply of bite-sized confectionaries. Their bakeries and delis serve everything from mini cheesecakes to baby cupcakes, but these creative chefs really outdo us with their Art Deco Petit Fours. Sold in 48-packs, these beautifully crafted cakes include caramel choux, cocoa biscuits, raspberry crumbles, coconut biscuits, coconut financiers, and chocolate meringues.
Beyond the pretty presentation, people love petit fours for their size, because bigger isn't always better. In a study conducted by Food Business News, sales of smaller baked goods were increasing at a faster rate than normal-sized pastries. We can understand being drawn to more petite sweets — if you're at a party, large desserts might look delicious but daunting. However, cut that pie or cake into smaller nibbles, and it'll fly off the hors d'oeuvres table.
Not only do bite-sized desserts appeal to the portion-conscious consumer, but they're also the perfect remedy for those with commitment issues. We've all been there. When you scan the dessert tray, you want to try that risky, unknown treat — but with high risk comes high reward. What if you don't like it? Throwing away an almost untouched piece of pie would seem rude, so you'd have to suffer through it. But with petit fours, you can have your cakes and eat them too.
6. Belgian Chocolate Shortbread (United Kingdom)
The bakeries at U.K. Costco locations boast Belgian Chocolate Shortbread. Once again, @costcofans has posted Instagram images of what we're missing out on in the States, fueling that baked goods envy. And as we scrolled through, our mouths watered upon seeing this Belgian Chocolate Shortbread.
These square-shaped treats resemble regular chocolate chip cookies. However, shortbread differs from your average cookie because it's denser, perhaps partly due to a higher butter content. And this Scottish-style shortbread definitely lives up to its buttery reputation (with the added appeal of Belgian chocolate chunks). While we love Costco's regular chocolate chip cookies, we wouldn't mind more variety and we have a sneaking suspicion the shortbread would do well on our own Costcos' shelves.
In fact, on the same Instagram post, @costcofans confirms that this shortbread is popular at U.K. branches. But despite reviews, one commenter wrote, "I do believe I need a taste test in order to make an informed decision." We second that, which is why we wish we had this Costco bakery item in the U.S.
7. Taro Mochi Pastry (Taiwan)
If you visit international Costcos, you'll notice each country has its own flair. After visiting Taiwan, one Reddit user wrote, "The bakery and deli items were so many levels above the ones in the US, probably because they gotta compete with all the awesome food around Taipei." Taiwan's culinary scene is eclectic, and many dishes add a local twist to foreign favorites, as with Costco's Taro Mochi Pastry.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Costco Taiwan chief Richard Chang explained, "What we've done here is reflective of what we do in all of our international markets. We want to make it as authentic as possible, but we also want to localize." Costco Taiwan nailed this goal with its Taro Mochi Pastry. Although all Costcos carry croissants, none are quite like this one, which caters to Taiwanese taste buds.
The Taro Mochi Pastry is a square croissant filled with purple taro paste and a mochi cake. What do these fillings look and taste like? As a root vegetable, taro has a starchiness similar to potatoes. When ground with sugar, it takes on a sweet yet earthy and nutty flavor. The mochi comes as a small, cylindrical rice cake. While it isn't packed with flavor, it provides that gummy gelatinous consistency many Taiwanese customers love. They've even given this texture its own name, QQ. It might be tricky to translate, but it's easy to enjoy.
8. Marble Bread (Taiwan)
Reddit brings us another item we're missing from U.S. Costcos, Kirkland's Signature Marble Bread. This is not to be confused with rye marble bread or even marble cake. This marble bread is a unique creation and should be treated as such. Taiwanese Costcos sell Marble Bread in six-count packages. They almost resemble large cinnamon rolls without the frosting, with half having a light brown swirl through the center and the other half containing a darker swirl.
Although it's called bread, it's more of a pastry in our eyes. Or perhaps it's somewhere in between. It doesn't appear to have the dryness of marbled rye bread nor the sweet moisture of a full-on cake. It's a happy medium that we would gladly welcome in American Costcos.
We also discovered that South Korean Costcos sell a marble bread that's, shall we say, same but different. On the Korean discount site Qoo10, we found a package of Kirkland's Signature Marble Bread with three sweet and savory loaves: plain, maple, and chocolate.
9. Mud Cake (Australia)
Stateside chocolate lovers are missing out on Costco Australia's Mud Cake. Although chocolate cakes abound at American Costcos, none are quite like the beloved mud cake. Mud cake differs from regular chocolate cake because it's much more decadent, using primarily dark chocolate and having a density that doesn't crumble when cut. Think along the lines of a brownie or a flourless chocolate cake.
Let's just say the name "mud cake" suits the texture well. As one Reddit user puts it, "This is why the texture of the mud cake is my favorite: it is kind of humid near the center, and so the chocolate flavor is enhanced; it's so good!"
But it's not all about the center. On the outside, Costco's Mud Cake is coated with a layer of rich fudge-like frosting, and the perimeter is decorated with chocolate shavings and chunks. It's safe to say this is not the cake for fair-weather chocolate fans. It might only be deserving of the most dedicated chocolate aficionados.
10. Croissant Bretzel (Japan)
Japan is known to put some pretty intense twists on traditional foods. And at Costco Japan, pastry chefs got creative with croissants. A Costco Subreddit introduced us to the wonderful world of Kirkland's Signature Croissant Bretzels. Sold in packages of 6, they're topped with a selection of grains and seeds. The advertising display reads, "Made with croissant dough imported from Germany! Eat with sausage, meat, fish, or any savories, and enjoy this festival."
That description sounds like a party, so consider this our RSVP. With the fluffiness of a croissant and the saltiness of a pretzel, you know it's going to be a good time.
This combo would make the perfect sandwich bread for Thanksgiving Day leftovers. Imagine layering that turkey breast, stuffing, and cranberry sauce into Kirkland's Croissant Bretzel and taking a giant bite of salty-sweet goodness. Well, you can stop fantasizing because, currently, this dream is out of reach. But as optimists, we're still hoping to see Croissant Breztels in American Costcos one day. Fingers crossed.
11. Hotel Bread (Japan)
The Instagram account @costcohotfinds toured a Costco in Japan to show us what's up in the bakery section. We saw cheese tarts, cheese bread, strawberry trifles, and a little something called Hotel Bread. Many commenters chimed in to ask what exactly Hotel Bread even is. It piqued our curiosity as well — so we sought answers.
Hotel bread is another name for shokupan, or Japanese milk bread. It isn't your typical white Wonder Bread. According to Time Out, it's made using the tangzhong method, which requires cooking some flour in milk to create a base before adding more flour and milk, water, butter, yeast, salt, and sugar. The result is a milky-sweet crust with a pillowy center. These quality loaves can maintain a soft consistency for several days, so Japanese hotels often serve them for breakfast — hence the name.
We're sure it's tasty on its own, but why not enhance it with condiments? Honey, jam, and butter all come to mind. However, in Japan it's often consumed both savory and sweet. And we have to imagine this trendy bread has already turned into avocado toast somewhere in Japan. No matter how you slice it, you really can't go wrong. Although, to be clear, the thicker the slice the better!