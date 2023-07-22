11 International Costco Bakery Items We Wish We Had In The US

A trip to Costco wouldn't be complete without taking a stroll down the bakery aisle. From bagels and baguettes to croissants and cookies, Costco's bakery section is stacked — and people seem pretty pleased with the options. In a Mashed survey of the best grocery store bakeries, Costco was crowned the winner with nearly a third of all votes.

Costco stores in the U.S. have some tried and true staples, like chewy chocolate chip cookies and larger-than-average muffins. But occasionally, the company rolls out new pastries to tantalize our tastebuds. Costco even releases seasonal mini-cakes baked in-store — as one Reddit user reported, "Red Velvet is around Valentine's Day, carrot a bit before Easter, and last winter we had snickerdoodle cinnamon."

We love Costco's variety and can't get enough of the store's pastries — and it seems we're not alone. The U.S. Sun reported that global Costco bakery sales increased 16% in 2022, with CEO Craig Jelinek stating, "This was actually the biggest growth, in terms of bakery sales, over the last five years."

As Costco's bakery department continues to grow, we're curious what's around the corner. But as it turns out, impatient Costco consumers don't need to wait at all ... they just need to hop on a plane. International Costco bakeries carry breads and pastries you won't find in the States, and many will have you drooling with envy. So if you're wondering what you're missing out on, keep reading. We'll review 11 international Costco bakery items we wish we had in the U.S.