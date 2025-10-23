Get More Bang For Your Buck At Texas Roadhouse And Order This Meal
Beef prices continue to rise, making it more expensive than ever for people to dine on steak in restaurants. That's why it's so impressive that Texas Roadhouse dethroned Olive Garden as the top casual dining chain in the country. Despite the restaurant gaining sales, customers still look for ways to save while dining out. The best time to go to Texas Roadhouse for a cheaper meal, for instance, is during the Early Dine-In specials. If you prefer the filet mignon but want the best bang for your buck no matter when you go, though, choose the filet medallions instead.
In a TikTok video, a former Texas Roadhouse employee pointed out that, while the Dallas filet has an 8-ounce option, the filet medallions offer a total of 9 ounces and are cheaper. You can confirm this when you look at the menu. The exact prices will vary depending on your location, but Daily Meal found that the 8-ounce Dallas filet is $25.49, while the 9 ounces of filet medallions are only $21.99. And, even though the medallions come with either the peppercorn or portobello mushroom sauce, you can forgo the sauce altogether if you don't want it. On top of that, there's more value in the filet medallions than just an extra ounce of meat.
Texas Roadhouse's filet medallions also come with more sides
Along with the additional ounce of steak that you get with the filet medallions compared to the Dallas filet, this Texas Roadhouse dish comes with an extra side. The medallions are traditionally served on a bed of seasoned rice, and then you get to add two sides to your order for a total of three sides. Meanwhile, the Dallas filet only comes with two sides.
Additionally, you don't have to stick with the seasoned rice. According to the aforementioned former restaurant employee on TikTok, you can substitute it for any side on the menu, even though the server may not mention it. Daily Meal was able to confirm this while placing an order online. The option to substitute the seasoned rice for a different legendary side became available after choosing the other two sides.
If you're having trouble choosing three, we might be able to help you narrow down the options. For starters, the popular Texas Roadhouse side dish we don't recommend ordering is the loaded mashed potatoes because they lacked flavor even with all the toppings. And, while the only Texas Roadhouse side that isn't made from scratch is the steak fries, as confirmed to Eat This, Not That! by a restaurant representative, we found that ordering them loaded with cheese and bacon is the way to go.