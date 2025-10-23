Get More Bang For Your Buck At Texas Roadhouse And Order This Meal

Along with the additional ounce of steak that you get with the filet medallions compared to the Dallas filet, this Texas Roadhouse dish comes with an extra side. The medallions are traditionally served on a bed of seasoned rice, and then you get to add two sides to your order for a total of three sides. Meanwhile, the Dallas filet only comes with two sides.

Additionally, you don't have to stick with the seasoned rice. According to the aforementioned former restaurant employee on TikTok, you can substitute it for any side on the menu, even though the server may not mention it. Daily Meal was able to confirm this while placing an order online. The option to substitute the seasoned rice for a different legendary side became available after choosing the other two sides.

If you're having trouble choosing three, we might be able to help you narrow down the options. For starters, the popular Texas Roadhouse side dish we don't recommend ordering is the loaded mashed potatoes because they lacked flavor even with all the toppings. And, while the only Texas Roadhouse side that isn't made from scratch is the steak fries, as confirmed to Eat This, Not That! by a restaurant representative, we found that ordering them loaded with cheese and bacon is the way to go.