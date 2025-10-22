The Texas Roadhouse Sandwich You Should Always Avoid Ordering

Texas Roadhouse may be America's favorite casual chain restaurant, but that doesn't mean they get everything right. We recently tried the burgers and sandwiches the chain has to offer, and there was one we found disappointing – - the pulled pork sandwich.

To determine the rankings of each dish served between bread our reviewer considered its taste, presentation, and flavor balance (whether or not the ingredients all worked well together). They have spent fifteen years in the food industry, working in both baking and hot foods. They got their meals from the Vineland, New Jersey location.

The first red flag was the appearance. Our reviewer pulled no punches, saying the ball of pulled pork "looked like vomit." The pork appeared dry and the BBQ sauce was served on the side for you to dress yourself. The sauce on the side appears to be a change, as someone posted on Facebook that the pulled pork used to come covered in BBQ sauce. Don't worry, even though the appearance made our reviewer hesitant to take a bite, they still gave it a taste.