The Texas Roadhouse Sandwich You Should Always Avoid Ordering
Texas Roadhouse may be America's favorite casual chain restaurant, but that doesn't mean they get everything right. We recently tried the burgers and sandwiches the chain has to offer, and there was one we found disappointing – - the pulled pork sandwich.
To determine the rankings of each dish served between bread our reviewer considered its taste, presentation, and flavor balance (whether or not the ingredients all worked well together). They have spent fifteen years in the food industry, working in both baking and hot foods. They got their meals from the Vineland, New Jersey location.
The first red flag was the appearance. Our reviewer pulled no punches, saying the ball of pulled pork "looked like vomit." The pork appeared dry and the BBQ sauce was served on the side for you to dress yourself. The sauce on the side appears to be a change, as someone posted on Facebook that the pulled pork used to come covered in BBQ sauce. Don't worry, even though the appearance made our reviewer hesitant to take a bite, they still gave it a taste.
Okay, it looked bad, but did it taste good enough to order?
Thankfully, it didn't taste like vomit. That's a low bar, but one set by its appearance. Our reviewer didn't hate the sandwich, but they did find the pulled pork to be too dry. The meat lacked flavor, although the mushrooms with it were tasty.
People online seem to agree. One reviewer on Tripadvisor warned diners to stay away from the sandwich. They couldn't finish it and brought it home to their dogs, who also didn't want to eat it. They described the meat as "sour or spoiled."
Reviewers on TikTok were a little more charitable. This TikTok video, made by someone who appears to work there, gave the sandwich a 6 out of 10. They called it "not bad," but pointed out it could be more tender. Another reviewer on TikTok, who calls Texas Roadhouse their favorite, deemed it not the best pulled pork they've ever had, although they still liked it. It sounds like the next time you're at Texas Roadhouse, you may just want to stick with one of their many solid steaks.