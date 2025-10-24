Cafeteria-Style Restaurant Foods Most People Don't Talk About Anymore

When you think of a cafeteria, your mind might instantly take you back to school. But, did you know the whole concept of a school cafeteria was actually inspired by restaurants that served food the same way? Yes, it's true! Cafeteria-style restaurants were all the rage in the 20th century. Though similar restaurants existed even in the late 19th century, their popularity especially grew after one opened in Los Angeles in 1905. These restaurants thrived because they offered simple, home-style food that customers could see and choose for themselves. The food options at these establishments changed based on what was in vogue and how much people were willing to spend.

Even though the United States still has many cafeteria-style restaurants, they sadly aren't as popular anymore. And the ones that are around still serve hearty, home-style meals — but since people's preferences have evolved over time, these restaurants shifted to more modern food options. Sure, you will find fried chicken, mac and cheese, beans, mashed potatoes, pies, and other food at these cafeteria-style restaurants. But many dishes that were prevalent at these spots in yesteryear, like liver and onions, Salisbury steak, or even rice pudding are barely seen or talked about today. If you're into vintage food trends, join us as we take a look at a few classics from these restaurants that have gone out of style.