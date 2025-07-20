This Is The Absolute Best Cut Of Beef For Beef Stroganoff
Beef stroganoff likely originated in 19th-century Russia, but it also became popular in the U.S. following World War II. There are many different versions of this dish out there, but they all generally feature noodles and beef in a creamy sauce. Despite recipe variations, there's one cut of beef that works best in any version of this culinary staple.
Whole tenderloin steaks are the way to go. As the name suggests, tenderloin is very tender when cooked correctly, and the buttery texture of these steaks makes them an ideal component in the dish. Of course, beef stroganoff isn't typically served as an entire steak on top of creamy pasta, but cooking the steaks whole rather than cutting them up into strips leads to better browning and a more reliable internal temperature.
Whole steaks can be neatly cooked to a nice medium, which softens their minimal fat and creates a more tender, juicy bite in the pasta. For a lean tenderloin, consider cooking it closer to rare. Even if you're cooking the steaks whole, however, you'll still want to slice them when plating beef stroganoff for yourself or guests.
Tenderloin alternatives for beef stroganoff
While tenderloin steaks are the best meat choice for beef stroganoff, tenderloin can also get expensive. Luckily, there are more affordable options that can also deliver satisfying results.
Flap steak is a little-known but delicious (and affordable) cut of meat that's great for beef stroganoff. Also known as sirloin tips, flap steak is thin and fibrous but also cooks very nicely over high heat for a short time. Hanger steak is an underrated cut of beef that comes from the cow's lower belly and performs similarly well in beef stroganoff. For best results, cook these alternatives to medium rare and slice when serving.
For an easier dish, there's another option you might consider: Beef stroganoff is a dish you can make with leftover prime rib. Loaded with rich flavor from its extensive marbling, prime rib offers a decadent twist on beef stroganoff. Plus, since leftover prime rib is already cooked, the dish is even easier to prepare.