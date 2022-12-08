What You Need To Know About The TGI Friday's Mozzarella Stick Lawsuit

In July 2022, the French government issued a decree that would completely revamp how it markets plant-based products. As of October, France became the only country in the EU to ban words like "steak" and "sausage" from the packaging of animal-free meat alternatives, per a statement shared by The National. "It will not be possible to use sector-specific terminology traditionally associated with meat and fish to designate products that do not belong to the animal world and which, in essence, are not comparable," reads the statement. Those gathering provisions for a vegan barbecue at a Parisian grocery store won't find patties that claim to be "burgers."

If you live by the doctrine of "who cares?" then you might not see why France went to such great lengths to issue these restrictions. But if you're Amy Joseph from Illinois, you completely understand the value of transparency when it comes to food packaging. TODAY reports that Joseph is the first plaintiff in a "potential nationwide" class-action lawsuit against TGI Fridays frozen mozzarella sticks.