Why Cardboard And Your Microwave Simply Do Not Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might not realize that you've been doing some things with your microwave that you shouldn't do. For instance, you should avoid your microwave's full power option when reheating food because the food heats unevenly and dries out. You should also never clean your microwave with metal products or else risk a fire hazard, but that's not the only material that can catch a spark. Putting cardboard in the microwave can cause a fire, too.

A lot of foods that we eat come in cardboard packaging, so it might seem like a safe way to reheat leftovers. However, cardboard is made of flammable paper fibers that could ignite when exposed to the same high heat as microwaved liquids and foods. If that's the case, though, why can paper towels go in the microwave to prevent reheating foods from splattering? Most paper towels don't contain the glues, inks, waxes, or other plastic coatings that cardboard containers do. These materials make the cardboard even more flammable. On top of that, they can leach into your food during the heating process.

The cardboard materials aren't the only thing to worry about. Grease and other food residues in used cardboard containers, such as pizza boxes, increase the risk of a fire starting and spreading quickly in the microwave.