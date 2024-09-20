Why You Should Avoid Your Microwave's Full Power Option When Reheating Food

Today, more than 90% of households in the United States have a microwave (according to the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics). Although they've been around for more than half a century now, a lot of people still use their microwaves wrong, mainly by heating everything at full power. Sure, the convenience of a microwave makes it easy to throw some leftovers in a bowl or on a plate and use one of the Express Cook buttons, which starts heating at the highest temperature for the respective amount of time. However, there are two main reasons why you shouldn't reheat food at full power.

The first reason is that the microwave heating process can be uneven, which is why parts of a reheated dish can be hotter than others (sometimes overcooked), which are known as "cold spots." Underheated leftovers are a health and safety concern because they can cause illness, just like fresh food that's undercooked. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reheated foods should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

The second reason is that heating most leftovers at full power makes them dry out. At such a high temperature, the moisture in the food evaporates because the appliance produces microwaves that vibrate water molecules. The dryer result can alter the texture of your food and even make some foods tough. To avoid uneven and dry results, it's generally recommended to set the power level on your microwave to 70% or medium-high.