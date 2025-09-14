Never Put These Everyday Items In The Microwave

The microwave seems like a simple enough appliance. Put your food inside, press a button or two, and not too much time later, you have a hot meal. Turns out, there's a little more going on with that hot box in your kitchen. Plenty of common, everyday kitchen items need to be kept away from your microwave, for fear of destroying either your food or the appliance itself (you decide which is the bigger tragedy). In some cases, there's even the risk of starting a kitchen fire. Between this and avoiding microwave cleaning mistakes, who knew that everyone's favorite midnight snack machine could have so many pitfalls?

Fortunately, the items on this list are at least a little intuitive. You can get around many of these dangers by simply paying attention to labels or using microwave-safe plates and bowls to reheat your grub. Once you're sure about kitchen safety, you can get back to chowing down on some hot and tasty snacks. Don't forget to use the microwave's power level button to maximize the deliciousness. Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though. Safety first! Here are some things that are likely in your kitchen but should never cross paths with the inside of your microwave.