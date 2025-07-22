Never Clean Your Microwave With This Common Kitchen Item Or Risk The Consequences

Your microwave is likely one of the most frequently used appliances in your kitchen, and as such, it should be one of the cleanest. Food residue can easily build up over time, but the most intense cleaning methods aren't always the best idea, and this is especially true when it comes to using metal products inside your microwave.

Metal and microwaves are known to be a bad combination, and this doesn't just apply to cooking. As rugged as the appliance may seem, it should be treated delicately to ensure proper performance. Cleaning it with implements like metal scrapers or steel wool can lead to excess wear and tear, limiting its functionality in the long run. Instead, use tools made from plastic or wood.

Not only can metal potentially damage your microwave, but metal cleaning products can also be hazardous. Steel wool may be great for scrubbing away difficult stains and clumps, but it can leave bits of metal inside that may cause it to arc when turned on. These arcs can start fires or make the microwave short out, posing a serious kitchen hazard. That's why using metal is a microwave cleaning mistake that you should avoid.