Never Clean Your Microwave With This Common Kitchen Item Or Risk The Consequences
Your microwave is likely one of the most frequently used appliances in your kitchen, and as such, it should be one of the cleanest. Food residue can easily build up over time, but the most intense cleaning methods aren't always the best idea, and this is especially true when it comes to using metal products inside your microwave.
Metal and microwaves are known to be a bad combination, and this doesn't just apply to cooking. As rugged as the appliance may seem, it should be treated delicately to ensure proper performance. Cleaning it with implements like metal scrapers or steel wool can lead to excess wear and tear, limiting its functionality in the long run. Instead, use tools made from plastic or wood.
Not only can metal potentially damage your microwave, but metal cleaning products can also be hazardous. Steel wool may be great for scrubbing away difficult stains and clumps, but it can leave bits of metal inside that may cause it to arc when turned on. These arcs can start fires or make the microwave short out, posing a serious kitchen hazard. That's why using metal is a microwave cleaning mistake that you should avoid.
Best tips for cleaning your microwave safely
It's a bad idea to use anything abrasive on your microwave since these materials can damage the appliance both inside and outside, while chemicals like bleach can be toxic. Traces may remain inside after you're done cleaning, potentially weakening inside surfaces. The fumes from bleach or ammonia can also end up in your food and may pose a health risk.
Steam is one of the most effective ways to clean the inside of a microwave, and doing so is easier than you might think. Rather than getting a steam cleaner to do the job, just soak two or three paper towels in water and zap them until you see the steam start to build up inside. The hot water vapor will help loosen some of the built-up gunk, after which you can simply wipe it away with a sponge or more fresh paper towels. You can also squeeze a lemon into some water and let that steam loosen some of the more difficult grime.
If steam isn't enough to get the job done, using vinegar is a trusty and safe trick for cleaning the inside of a microwave. Mix a solution of 1 part vinegar to 1 part water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the worst messes and let it sit for about 15 minutes before wiping it away. Using methods like this, you can clean your microwave as often as needed (about once a week) without causing any lasting damage.