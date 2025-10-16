NYC Hidden Gems Go Public: This Iconic Fizzy Drink Factory Is One Of Them

Starting with its invention in 18th-century England, seltzer water has grown to be a multibillion-dollar industry that spans the globe. Most varieties of the drink are produced in modern facilities, but there are still a few operational vestiges of classic seltzer factories. This weekend in New York City, you can get an unusually close look at the historic carbonation process.

Open House New York is a group that expands access to locations around the city that usually have restricted entry or are entirely closed to the public. From October 17th to 19th, OHNY weekend is helping unlock over 300 locations in all five boroughs, including the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum on Sunday, October 19th. The storied museum exists within the Gomberg Seltzer Works.

The historic factory, family-owned since the 1950s, still produces drinks for Brooklyn Seltzer Boys and is one of the last old-school seltzer factories in America. OHNY's self-guided museum and factory tour takes guests on a free exploration of the bubbly water's history and manufacturing process and, of course, lets them try the freshest, fizziest seltzer possible. But they can taste this signature New York soda too.