The Only 3 Ingredients Needed For A Classic Egg Cream

As for the other ingredients in an egg cream, when it comes to seltzer the key is to make sure you use an unflavored variety that has a lot of carbonation. Many of the places where you can get an egg cream in Brooklyn use soda fountain machines of some kind. If you don't have a seltzer maker, you can also use a canned or bottled variety, just pour it over the back of a metal spoon to create more bubbles and achieve more height in your drink. Make sure that whatever variety you use, that it is unflavored.

For milk, the original recipe was created long before people were drinking low-fat milks, according to The Atlantic. So if you want to treat yourself to a true classic, stick to whole milk here. That said, if you have a dairy allergy or are lactose intolerant, there's no rule that says you can't sub in your favorite unflavored milk alternative.

Once you have all your ingredients on hand, you can experiment with ratios to find what you like, but a pretty good rule of thumb recipe is around two or three tablespoons of syrup, half a cup of milk, and a cup of seltzer. Keep your seltzer and milk cold before mixing, and combine everything in a glass, stir it up so it's nice and frothy with a long cocktail or iced tea spoon, and serve.