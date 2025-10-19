Home Renter Shares Affordable Solution To Upgrade Your Kitchen Sink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to renting your home, you're more limited in the upgrades and changes that you can make than if you own it. Your landlord isn't likely to make alterations unless they're absolutely necessary. For instance, replacing a leaky roof is a higher priority than fixing low water pressure, especially if the cause of the poor pressure is the kitchen faucet. In that case, your faucet is the one appliance upgrade you need if you have a tiny kitchen and low water pressure.

One home renter shared this solution in a TikTok video, demonstrating the different settings and noting the power of the new faucet compared to the old one. Unlike pricey kitchen upgrades that aren't worth it, such as pot filler faucets that can cost up to $3,500, replacing the faucet for your kitchen sink is an affordable option. It costs only $100 to $200, such as the Moen Edwyn stainless steel pull-down faucet for about $195. In some cases, though, you can find highly rated kitchen faucets for even less, like the WEWE high-arc, pull-down sprayer for about $80.

If you already have a pull-down faucet, it's even cheaper to just replace the head for more power. For example, the TIORIY spray head replacement is around $18 and available in various finishes.